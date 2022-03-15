 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mercedes opens Alabama battery plant, adding up to 600 jobs

  • Updated
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey stands with members of the Mercedes-Benz board and management at the opening of the company's new Bibb County electric vehicle battery plant Tuesday. 

 William Thornton, al.com/TNS

TUSCALOOSA — Mercedes-Benz has opened a new electric vehicle battery factory near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, that will create up to 600 new jobs.

The German automaker said Tuesday that the plant in Bibb County opened a few months before Mercedes plans to start making two all-electric SUVs at a large assembly plant in nearby Tuscaloosa.

The new battery plant will make cells for the EQS and EQE SUVs, which will be built for sale in the U.S. and for exports, the company said in a statement. Mercedes said it spent about $1 billion on the battery plant and to upgrade the assembly line in Tuscaloosa to make electric vehicles.

The Alabama battery plant will make lithium-ion batteries with an advanced chemistry that contains nickel, cobalt and manganese, Mercedes said.

It is one of six battery factories that the company plans including two in Germany, one each in China and Thailand and one in Poland. Mercedes plans to build EVs at seven plants on three continents.

Mercedes already employs about 4,500 people at the Tuscaloosa assembly plant, which made about 260,000 SUVs last year. The plant can build internal combustion engine vehicles on the same line as electric vehicles, Mercedes said.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other dignitaries attended the opening ceremony Tuesday.

