Moore's wife gives tearful testimony at defamation trial

MONTGOMERY — Roy Moore's wife wiped tears as she testified Friday about the aftermath of a sexual misconduct allegation raised against her husband, saying their lives had been upended and maintaining "he is not the kind of person who would do this."

Moore's defense began presenting their evidence Friday in a trial dealing with dueling defamation claims. Leigh Corfman, a woman who says Moore sexually molested her in 1979 when she was 14, has sued Moore for statements he made as he denied the accusation during the 2017 U.S. Senate race. Moore has countersued.

Kayla Moore testified about meeting her husband in the 1980s described him as "perfect gentlemen." She also described a wave of harassment after The Washington Post published Corfman's account. She said they received threatening messages, had "pedophile" written in orange spray paint near their home and still remain unsure how they will be received when they go places.

"It is one of the worst things we've ever been through. … He is not the kind of person who would do this. He has always been a perfect gentleman," Kayla Moore said. She said their lives have not been the same.