New delay for Georgia nuclear reactors as costs mount

ATLANTA — Georgia Power Co. is pushing back the startup date for its two new nuclear reactors near Augusta, saying it's still redoing sloppy construction work and that contractors still aren't meeting deadlines.

The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. now says the third reactor at Plant Vogtle won't start generating electricity until sometime between July and September of next year. Previously the company said it would start in June at the latest. The fourth reactor won't come online until sometime between April and June of 2023.

The delay will mean more costs for a project already estimated to exceed $27.8 billion overall. Georgia Power, which owns 46% of the project, had already estimated it would spend $9.2 billion, with another $3.2 billion in financing costs.

Besides Georgia Power, most electrical cooperatives and municipal utilities in Georgia own shares of the plants. Also obligated to buy power from Vogtle are Florida's Jacksonville Electric Authority and some cooperatives and municipal utilities in Alabama.