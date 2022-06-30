 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Georgia laws aim at schools; some laws already in effect

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Kemp

Several of Georgia's new laws took effect once Gov. Brian Kemp signed them into law earlier this year.

 Brynn Anderson, AP

ATLANTA — It's a strange July 1 for new Georgia laws. Friday, the first day of the month, is when most new laws passed by the General Assembly customarily take effect. But this year, many of the most important measures either became law as soon as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed them, while a few of the General Assembly's most consequential accomplishments won't take effect until January or even later.

But there are some notable changes that begin Friday, including a raft of conservative-inspired school legislation, higher lawmaker pensions and an increase in lawmaker pensions.

The immediate start dates were sometimes a nod to the urgency of election-year politics, with Kemp successfully using the laws to build toward a smashing May 24 primary victory over former U.S. Sen. David Perdue and others.

Georgians are already living in a state where state motor fuel taxes are suspended under House Bill 304, and where many households have pocketed $250 or $500 from a $1.1 billion one-time state income tax refund under House Bill 1302. Permits are no longer required to carry concealed handguns in public under Senate Bill 319, and parents can opt students out of school mask mandates through mid-2027 under Senate Bill 514.

People are also reading…

Delays are sometimes because a bill is complicated. The earliest parts of a big mental health care overhaul under House Bill 1013 take effect on Jan. 1, with some being phased in later. Senate Bill 226, requiring school districts to respond to challenges of materials that parents consider obscene doesn't fully begin until Jan. 1, giving districts time to develop policies.

Income tax changes usually begin Jan 1. A new $100 million tax credit for donating money to police and raising the cap on tax credits for giving to rural hospitals to $75 million both take effect in 2023. An income tax cut that could eventually total $2 billion won't begin until Jan. 1, 2024 under House Bill 1437, although lawmakers will have to start factoring in its budget effects when they meet in 2023 to write the state budget.

Here's a look at some key laws that take effect Friday:

CRITICAL RACE THEORY: House Bill 1084 bans the teaching of certain racial concepts that Republicans say are divisive. Opponents say the measure would frighten teachers away from an honest classroom discussion of race in history and the present.

PARENT BILL OF RIGHTS: House Bill 1178 puts into one law a number of parental rights that already exist. It says parents have the right to review all classroom materials, to access their child's records, to opt their child out of all sex education, and to prevent the creation of photos, videos and voice recordings of their children except for security purposes.

SCHOOL RECESS: House Bill 1283 requires daily recess for all public school children in grades K-5.

VACCINE MANDATES: Senate Bill 345 prevents state agencies and local governments from requiring COVID-19 vaccines, mostly by banning them from requiring proof that anyone has been vaccinated to receive government services. The law excludes government-owned health facilities and doesn't effect private business.

VOTING: Senate Bill 441 allows the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to begin probes of alleged election wrongdoing without a request from an outside official. The alleged violation would have to be significant enough to create doubt about the outcome of an election, and the agency would have the power to issue subpoenas for election documents.

FARM NUISANCES: House Bill 1150 enhances protections for farmers against nuisance lawsuits by neighbors over problems such as odors, giving them protection from most suits after two years of operation. Farming advocates say the vote will protect the agriculture sector. Environmentalists say the bill will open the door for bad neighbors.

LAWMAKER PENSIONS: Lawmaker pensions would increase by about 40% under House Bill 824. Supporters said lawmakers are currently contributing significantly more money to their retirement accounts than they receive in benefits.

FREE SPEECH: House Bill 1 bars public universities and technical colleges from setting areas of campus as free speech zones, instead allowing speech in all generally accessible areas. Administrators could still regulate the time, place and manner of speech.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Roe v. Wade: Alabama AG Steve Marshall halts abortions, says state ‘protector of unborn life’

Roe v. Wade: Alabama AG Steve Marshall halts abortions, says state ‘protector of unborn life’

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision striking down Roe V. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said that state laws prohibiting abortion are now in full effect. “The issue of abortion now returns to the States—and the State of Alabama has unequivocally elected to be a protector of unborn life,” Marshall wrote. “Accordingly, I wish to immediately ...

Tuberville: 401(k) retirement plans should be able to invest in cryptocurrency

Tuberville: 401(k) retirement plans should be able to invest in cryptocurrency

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is among several voices in Congress currently arguing that the U.S. Department of Labor overstepped its authority earlier this year in cautioning 401(k) and retirement plans against adding cryptocurrency to investment plans. The Alabama senator has gone so far as to introduce a bill that would prohibit the department from issuing such guidance. Florida Rep. Byron ...

Alabama high court: Local governments can’t pocket excess tax auction money

Alabama high court: Local governments can’t pocket excess tax auction money

Alabama counties must return any extra money to property owners when they sell buildings for overdue taxes, the Alabama Supreme Court ruled late last week. “This state has long recognized a property owner’s right to the excess funds generated from a tax sale of his or her property,” the court stated in its ruling Friday, adding that the state constitution emphasizes the role of the government ...

Hovey asks Alabama GOP to reject ballot that tied state Senate race

Hovey asks Alabama GOP to reject ballot that tied state Senate race

Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey has requested a second hearing before an Alabama Republican Party committee, asking it to reverse its decision that resulted in a tie in his state Senate race against Sen. Tom Whatley of Auburn. Whatley opposes that and wants to proceed with a coin flip to settle the race. Hovey defeated Whatley by a single vote in the May 24 primary, according to vote totals ...

Vestavia Hills gunman repeatedly called 911 in years before arrest

Vestavia Hills gunman repeatedly called 911 in years before arrest

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 calls in the past three years to the home of the man charged in last week’s shooting deaths of three people at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church. It appears, however, that most, if not all, of those calls for service were initiated by Robert Findlay Smith himself. Smith, 70, is charged in the slayings of Walter “Bart” Rainey, 84, of Irondale; ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden not expected to make bold moves on abortion rights

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert