 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights
0 Comments

Nick Saban, others urge Manchin to protect voting rights

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and other prominent sports figures with ties to West Virginia have urged U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin to support sweeping legislation to protect the right to vote.

Saban was joined by NBA Hall of Famer Jerry West, a fellow West Virginia native, in a Jan. 13 letter penned to the Democratic senator ahead of the Senate's debate of the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act. The Senate took up the bill Tuesday.

The package before the Senate would make Election Day a national holiday and require access to early voting and mail-in ballots that became overwhelmingly popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting advocates nationwide have warned that Republican-led states have passed laws making it more difficult for Black Americans and others to vote by consolidating polling locations, requiring certain types of identification and ordering other changes.

In the letter, the group said the principles that help ensure fair and free elections are "now under intentional and unprecedented challenge."

"We are all certain that democracy is best when voting is open to everyone on a level playing field; the referees are neutral; and at the end of the game the final score is respected and accepted," the letter reads.

The letter was also signed by former NFL players Oliver Luck and Darryl Talley, both of whom are West Virginia University graduates, as well as former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

The group said that lawmakers must "guarantee that all Americans have an equal voice in our democracy and that Federal elections are conducted with integrity so that the votes of all eligible voters determine the election outcomes."

The voting bill was the Democrats' top priority this Congress, and the House swiftly approved the legislation, only to see it languish in the Senate, opposed by Republicans. With a 50-50 split, Democrats have a narrow Senate majority — Vice President Kamala Harris can break a tie — but they lack the 60 votes needed to overcome the GOP filibuster.

Attention is focused intently on Democrats Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who were singled out with a barrage of criticism during Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for their refusal to change what civil rights leaders call the "Jim Crow filibuster."

Martin Luther King III, the son of the late civil rights leader, compared Sinema and Manchin to the white moderate his father wrote about during the civil rights battles of the 1950s and 1960s — a person who declared support for the goals of Black voting rights but not the direct actions or demonstrations that ultimately led to passage of the landmark legislation.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omicron logo p2
State and Regional News

Omicron logo p2

  • Updated

The signs of traditional COVID – cough, fever, loss of taste or smell – are well known. The fast-spreading omicron variant, however, is presenting with different and, in many cases, milder cold-like symptoms. The main symptoms of the omicron variant are: Cough Fatigue or tiredness Congestion or runny nose Sore throat, particularly a “scratchy” throat Headache Muscle aches Sore throat has been ...

Alabama now averaging 10,000 new COVID cases per day
State and Regional News

Alabama now averaging 10,000 new COVID cases per day

  • Updated

Alabama’s hospitals are facing a different kind of COVID surge with omicron, but the result is starting to look familiar. While the new, hyper-transmissible strain of the virus has pushed the state’s 7-day average for new cases far beyond previous records, hospitalizations haven’t exactly kept pace. The Alabama Department of Public Health is currently reporting more than 10,000 new cases per ...

Alabama surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths in 2022, official urges caution
State and Regional News

Alabama surpasses 100 COVID-19 deaths in 2022, official urges caution

  • Updated

More than 100 people in Alabama have died from coronavirus in 2022, less than two weeks into the year, an official said Thursday. Dr. Donald Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association, said during a video interview with AL.com that while the Alabama Department of Public Health’s dashboard shows eight deaths this year, the state has actually lost more than 100 people. The ADPH ...

Tim James kicks off GOP gubernatorial campaign highlighting culture war
State and Regional News

Tim James kicks off GOP gubernatorial campaign highlighting culture war

  • Updated

If the Christian flag next to the lectern and the Christian music didn't point to it, Tim James made his pitch to evangelical Republican voters clear on Wednesday. "Governmental authority cannot be dissected from the source that created the authority in the first place, and that source is God," the GOP gubernatorial candidate told about 75 supporters on the steps of the Alabama State Capitol ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert