NTSB preliminary report: Auto transporter hit stopped vehicles in deadly I-65 wreck

GREENVILLE - The crash that killed 10 people — including nine children — on Interstate 65 near here in June occurred when an auto transport truck slammed into vehicles that were stopped on the roadway after a series of minor crashes, according to the preliminary report published by the National Transportation Safety Board.
The NTSB released the preliminary findings Tuesday.
The wreck occurred about 2:30 p.m. June 19, just south of Montgomery along Interstate 65 at mile marker 138.
A Tennessee man and his 9-month-old daughter, along with eight Alabama juveniles who were in a passenger van owned by the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch, were among the fatal victims of the crash.
According to the preliminary report, a 2020 Volvo truck-tractor pulling a 2020 Cottrell auto transporter was traveling north in the right lane of I-65 approaching the bridge over Pigeon Creek.
Traffic, including the van Candice Gulley was driving and the SUV Cody Fox was in with his family, had slowed to a stop after a series of minor crashes.
The transport truck struck a 2020 Ford Explorer, carrying the Fox family, and then veered to the left striking a Ford F350 passenger van occupied by Gulley and eight children.
"After striking the van (and other queued vehicles), [the truck] struck the left bridge rail and continued into the median beyond the north end of the bridge, coming to rest with a portion of its trailer in the roadway," the report says.
The Ford Explorer, after being hit by the transport truck, overturned and struck several other stopped cars.
Coming upon the wreck, a 2005 Freightliner tractor-trailer veered left, struck and landed atop the left bridge rail, and struck the passenger van before stopping in the median, according to the report.
A fire then broke out among the vehicles, including the van.
A total of 12 vehicles and 38 people were involved in the wreck, according to NTSB investigators. The driver of the transport truck was also injured in the crash.
The NTSB is still collecting data on the crash sequence, fire, weather conditions and precipitation amounts at the time of the wreck.