NTSB preliminary report: Auto transporter hit stopped vehicles in deadly I-65 wreck

GREENVILLE - The crash that killed 10 people — including nine children — on Interstate 65 near here in June occurred when an auto transport truck slammed into vehicles that were stopped on the roadway after a series of minor crashes, according to the preliminary report published by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The NTSB released the preliminary findings Tuesday.

The wreck occurred about 2:30 p.m. June 19, just south of Montgomery along Interstate 65 at mile marker 138.

A Tennessee man and his 9-month-old daughter, along with eight Alabama juveniles who were in a passenger van owned by the Tallapoosa Girls Ranch, were among the fatal victims of the crash.

According to the preliminary report, a 2020 Volvo truck-tractor pulling a 2020 Cottrell auto transporter was traveling north in the right lane of I-65 approaching the bridge over Pigeon Creek.

Traffic, including the van Candice Gulley was driving and the SUV Cody Fox was in with his family, had slowed to a stop after a series of minor crashes.

The transport truck struck a 2020 Ford Explorer, carrying the Fox family, and then veered to the left striking a Ford F350 passenger van occupied by Gulley and eight children.