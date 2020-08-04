Panama City Beach: More than a dozen tickets issued to swimmers under double-red flag warning

In less than a month, more than a dozen people have been issued $500 citations for refusing to vacate the waters of the Gulf of Mexico when double-red flags have flown.

According to James Tindle, code enforcement manager for Panama City Beach, “99%” of those ticketed were tourists.

“Some people just don’t want to be told to stay out of the water,” Tindle said. “I’ve heard people say numerous times ‘I’m down here for a week, and I paid $3,000-$4,000 to be here, so I’m getting in that water.’

“That puts our first responders, our lifeguards, it puts everybody in jeopardy,” he added.

Once the red flag warnings are posted, Panama City Beach Fire Rescue’s Beach Safety Division lifeguards begin patrolling the beaches, reminding people it’s against the rules to get in the water.

For those who decide to stay in the water, code enforcement personnel begin the ticketing process that can go on all day, according to Tindle.

Tindle also said that of the tickets issued so far, a few people have tried to flee the beach and a few have become confrontational. That’s when the Panama City Beach Police Department steps in to assist.

"What happens is after the safety vehicles run through, people just ignore it and they get right back in the water,” he said. “We’re not going to catch everybody. It’s kind of like speeding, (and) people are going to speed all day. But, if you catch one or two, the word gets out.”

