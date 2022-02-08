Perdue lags Kemp in fundraising in Georgia governor's race

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"As the only Trump-endorsed candidate in this race, David Perdue has the message, the momentum, and the grassroots network to win in May and defeat Stacey Abrams in November," Perdue spokesperson Jenni Sweat said. "While Brian Kemp collects checks from lobbyists and special interest groups, David Perdue is traveling around the state and connecting with thousands of everyday Georgians."

A legal challenge did help even the score somewhat when a federal judge preliminarily ordered Kemp on Monday not to spend money from a special leadership committee, which under state law can collect unlimited contributions even during the legislative session. Incumbents are barred from raising money for their personal campaign accounts while the General Assembly is meeting.

Kemp's leadership committee, called Georgians First, raised $2.3 million and spent $1.7 million before the judge shut the tap with a preliminary injunction after Perdue sued claiming it was unfair.

Here is a breakdown of the lieutenant governor's race.

State Sen. Burt Jones, a Jackson Republican, outraised his main rival during the seven month period, collecting $1.7 million to Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller's $1.4 million.