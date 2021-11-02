Republicans advance bill for claiming vaccine exemptions in Alabama

MONTGOMERY — Alabama lawmakers on Tuesday advanced legislation aimed at protecting employees who choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by setting out an easy process to claim a religious or medical exemption.

The legislation comes as Republican leaders in many states have expressed opposition to the federal vaccine mandate, calling it an infringement on personal decisions. But opposed lawmakers said Republicans were authorizing people to “lie” to avoid getting vaccinated and thereby risk the lives of others.

The Alabama Senate voted 26-5 for the bill by Republican Sen. Chris Elliott of Fairhope would mandate businesses requiring COVID-19 vaccinations to distribute a form where employees could claim a religious or medical exemption by checking a box. An employee submitting the form could not be fired over not getting the vaccination unless the business appealed and got permission from the Alabama Department of Labor.

The bill now moves to the Alabama House of Representatives.

Elliott said the federal government already allows exemptions for religious and medical reasons and they are trying to “make it as easy as possible on the employee to claim those exemptions so that they can keep their job.”