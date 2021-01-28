State Health Officer on vaccine: 'Not enough to go around'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Biden administration has recommended states make people over 65 eligible for the vaccine. Harris said they are working now to try to determine if there is enough capacity to handle that.

“We don’t have a lot of extra vaccine out there, but there may be a little bit,” Harris said.

Expanding eligibility to 1.5 million people would require 3 million doses when the state is getting about 60,000 first doses a week. The state is getting an extra 10,000 doses for the next three weeks but it is unclear how long that will last.

Alabama has more than 400,000 undistributed doses, according to state numbers. Harris said most of those are designated for people in upcoming appointments including second shots.

“The states that have the big giant clinics that you see that are giving out shots all day long, they tend to be giving out their second shots and just hoping the supply is going to keep up. Some of those states have turned away people who are showing up to get second shot because they have already given that shot to another person.

“That’s how you run your percentage up and get shots in arms really quickly but it doesn’t guarantee that people are going to get their second shot,” Harris said.