State Medical Cannabis Commission receives 94 business license applications

MONTGOMERY - The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission received 94 applications for medical cannabis business licenses, to include 12 cultivator applications, 12 processor applications, 18 dispensary applications, 11 secure transporter applications, three state testing laboratory applications, and 38 integrated facility applications, by the Dec. 2022 deadline.

Following the evaluation of applications, the commission, per the statute, may award up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor licenses, four dispensary licenses, five integrated facility licenses and an unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses.

The review, evaluation, and scoring of applications will serve as the basis of the commission’s decisions regarding award of licenses. This determination will be reached based on the merits of each application as expressed by ranked score.

The commission has engaged the University of South Alabama to establish teams of academic evaluators and other qualified individuals to review evaluate and score business license applications. The commission has complete discretion as to the number of licenses awarded (not to exceed the limits provided by the Act) and the applicants to whom licenses are awarded.

“Applicants have provided plans for production, business operations, facilities and security, to name a few, as part of their application,” said Commission Chairman Dr. Steven Stokes, an oncologist. “Although reviewing these competitive applications is a huge undertaking, we will continue to move forward in implementing a fair and robust process that makes public health and safety a top priority.”

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The commission will make applicant names and application contents available for public inspection following the formal submission of applications (slated to take place at the April 13, Commission meeting). The Commission will accept public comments on the formally submitted applications for 30 days following the submission of applications.

At its meeting on June 12, the Commission is scheduled to award licenses in each license category. Once the business licenses have been issued, physicians may begin the certification process to recommend medical cannabis to qualified patients.

“The Commission spent much of 2022 laying the groundwork for Alabama’s medical cannabis industry by drafting rules and regulations, obtaining software tracking systems, and developing the business applications,” said Director John McMillan. “We are excited to utilize the strong framework we put together to implement a safe and operational medical cannabis industry as we move into 2023.”

Alabama Act 2021-450 establishes the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission and authorizes the commission to implement the act by making medical cannabis derived from cannabis grown in Alabama available to registered qualified patients, by licensing facilities that process, transport, test, or dispense medical cannabis, and by administering and enforcing the Act and all rules adopted pursuant to the Act.

Under Alabama’s program, registered certifying physicians may recommend medical cannabis to patients who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder; cancer-related pain or nausea; Crohn’s Disease; depression; epilepsy or conditions causing seizures; HIV/AIDS-related nausea or weight loss; panic disorder; Parkinson’s Disease; persistent nausea; post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); sickle cell anemia; spasticity associated with multiple sclerosis or spinal cord injury; Tourette’s Syndrome; a terminal illness; or conditions causing chronic or intractable pain.

Medical cannabis products that may be recommended to patients include tablets, capsules, tinctures, gelatinous cubes, gels, oils or creams for topical use, suppositories, transdermal patches, nebulizers, or liquids or oils for use in an inhaler. Raw plant materials, products administered by smoking or vaping, or food products such as cookies or candies will not be allowed.

