 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teen sentenced in crash that killed Auburn's Bramblett and wife
0 comments
top story

Teen sentenced in crash that killed Auburn's Bramblett and wife

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Courts and justice
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

OPELIKA — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a teenager in connection with the 2019 crash that killed Auburn University sports announcer Rod Bramblett.

News outlets reported that the sentence for Johnston Edward Taylor, 18, was not released because he was granted youthful offender status. The status can be granted to defendants younger than 21 and can result in reduced penalties than if they had been sentenced as an adult.

Taylor had faced two counts of reckless manslaughter for the 2019 crash that killed Bramblett and his wife Paula. Taylor was 16 at the time of the crash. As a youthful offender, Taylor had faced a maximum sentence of three years.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The sentence imposed was somewhere between a slap on the wrist and exacting a pound of flesh,” Taylor's lawyer, Tommy Spina, told The Opelika-Auburn News. “It was between those two extremes.”

Spina told the newspaper that he was limited on what he could say about the case because of Taylor's status as a youthful offender.

Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere declined to comment on the case.

Authorities allege Taylor was driving about 90 mph (145 kph) in a 55 mph (90 kph) zone when he rear-ended the Brambletts’ vehicle in Auburn. Bramblett and his wife Paula were killed, but Taylor wasn’t seriously injured.

“At the time of the accident, the defendant was a 16-year-old teenager with no prior criminal history, who had smoked or used marijuana and had been diagnosed with marijuana use disorder,” Judge P.B McLauchlin wrote in the order granting youthful offender status to Taylor. “None of this justifies what happened; however, it does lend itself to treatment as a youthful offender.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mayorkas welcomes new US citizens in NYC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Chauvin verdict: ‘This is not how law enforcement acts,’ AG Steve Marshall says
State and Regional News

Chauvin verdict: ‘This is not how law enforcement acts,’ AG Steve Marshall says

  • Updated

The justice system “worked” and law enforcement universally across the country condemned the tactics of convicted murderer and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday. But during a speech at a vigil for crime victims, the state’s top prosecutor chided those who want to see cities reduce funding for police agencies. He also said ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert