Teen sentenced in crash that killed Auburn's Bramblett and wife

OPELIKA — A judge on Wednesday sentenced a teenager in connection with the 2019 crash that killed Auburn University sports announcer Rod Bramblett.

News outlets reported that the sentence for Johnston Edward Taylor, 18, was not released because he was granted youthful offender status. The status can be granted to defendants younger than 21 and can result in reduced penalties than if they had been sentenced as an adult.

Taylor had faced two counts of reckless manslaughter for the 2019 crash that killed Bramblett and his wife Paula. Taylor was 16 at the time of the crash. As a youthful offender, Taylor had faced a maximum sentence of three years.

“The sentence imposed was somewhere between a slap on the wrist and exacting a pound of flesh,” Taylor's lawyer, Tommy Spina, told The Opelika-Auburn News. “It was between those two extremes.”

Spina told the newspaper that he was limited on what he could say about the case because of Taylor's status as a youthful offender.

Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere declined to comment on the case.