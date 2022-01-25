Testimony begins in defamation suits over Roy Moore claims

"He attacked her integrity, and he did so publicly, and he did so relentlessly, all the time knowing the truth that in 1979 he pursued a 14-year-old girl," she said.

Julian McPhillips, an attorney representing Moore, who was twice elected and removed as chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, told jurors that Moore had never even seen Corfman until they were in the same room for jury selection. All Moore did was to defend himself against false accusations, he said.

"Judge Moore dared to prove his innocence. He dared to deny he even knew her," McPhillips said.

He suggested Corfman's accusations were brought to keep Moore from winning the 2017 Senate race.

"The political motivation should be clear, why else would she do it?" McPhillips said. "She filed the suit so she can keep on basking in the limelight."

It's unclear how long the trial might last. While Corfman is seeking only a ruling that Moore defamed her, McPhillips said Moore seeks monetary compensation.