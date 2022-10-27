 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Tuberville: US has too many 'takers' who don't want to work

  • Updated
  • 0
Tommy Tuberville

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to question during a news conference March 30 in Washington. Tuberville said Tuesday that the country has too many “takers” instead of workers and suggested that many in younger generations — including people in their 40s — do not understand that they need to work. 

 Mariam Zuhaib, Associated Press

MONTGOMERY — U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said this week that the country has too many "takers" instead of workers and suggested that many in younger generations — including people in their 40s — don't understand they need to work.

Tuberville, 68, made the remarks while discussing the national worker shortage during a speech to business groups in south Alabama.

"What's happening in our country right now, we're getting too many takers in our country," Tuberville said Tuesday, according to Al.com. Later, he added, "They don't want to go to work. We've got to get Generation X and these Millennials to understand that you have to tote your own load."

A spokeswoman for Tuberville, responding to a question from The Associated Press on Wednesday, said the state's junior senator misspoke and meant to say Generation Z, which is loosely defined as people born in the late 1990s and early 2000s, instead of Generation X, which includes people in their 50s. Millennials are generally defined as people born between 1981 and 1996. The oldest millennials are entering their 40s.

People are also reading…

Tuberville made the remarks in Mobile on Tuesday. He was the featured speaker at a Forum Alabama breakfast presented by the Mobile Chamber and attended by local business leaders. He also spoke to news outlets during an appearance at Austal USA after touring the shipyard. The remarks about generational work ethic came two weeks after Tuberville was widely criticized for comments about race and crime.

WALA-TV reported that Tuberville blamed government benefits.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"We're getting too many takers in our country," the former college football coach said. "They'd rather take a (government) check."

While the federal government initially sent out trillions in pandemic relief funds, the COVID-19-related extended unemployment benefits and stimulus checks have ended. The last pandemic stimulus check was given out last year.

Businesses nationwide have struggled to fill positions amid a dire worker shortage, prompting some companies to raise wages or offer perks such as college tuition reimbursement to try to lure workers. Economists have pointed to complex reasons for the worker shortage in the wake of the pandemic, including a rise in early retirements, a shortage of affordable child care and other factors that have contributed to a workforce reshuffling.

Tuberville's comments came two weeks after he drew widespread criticism for saying at an election rally that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because "they think the people that do the crime are owed that."

In an interview with WALA-TV afterward, Tuberville maintained his comments were about crime, not race. "It had nothing to do with race. You know crime has no color," he said.

Tuberville rejected calls to apologize. "I would apologize if I meant anything about race, but it wasn't. Like I said, race has no color. Reparation would have no color," Tuberville said.

Al.com reported that Tuberville deflected a question about the controversy.

"We don't have enough people right now paying the price for a lot of the crimes that are being made," he said. "They don't need to be rewarded for it. They need to understand that we can't run a country — it's like a football team. If you've got people going in different directions breaking all the rules, you're not going to win."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuberville calls lawmaker stock trading ban 'ridiculous'

Tuberville calls lawmaker stock trading ban 'ridiculous'

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville called a proposed ban on members of Congress trading stocks “ridiculous,” saying it would discourage some people from serving in Congress. In an interview with The Independent, Tuberville said, “They might as well start sending robots up here...You can’t do anything.” Legislators are allowed to trade even if policies they make through various committees they sit on, ...

Port Authority study: 300,000-plus jobs, $85 billion economic impact

Port Authority study: 300,000-plus jobs, $85 billion economic impact

The Alabama State Port Authority has released a new study showing significant growth in jobs, tax revenue and general economic impact since 2019, underscoring the port’s place as a major economic driver in the state. The study covering calendar year 2021 is the first of its kind since a study of 2019. It was conducted for the Port Authority by Martin Associates, a research and consulting firm ...

Katie Britt: GOP will enjoy ‘year of the parent’ midterm red wave

Katie Britt: GOP will enjoy ‘year of the parent’ midterm red wave

Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Katie Britt is predicting a red wave for the upcoming midterm election, declaring this “the year of the parent.” In an interview with the Clay and Buck radio show Tuesday, Britt, who would be the only Republican woman senator with school aged children, said she believes her party is expanding their base by appealing more to parents in both local and ...

Alabama will get nearly $300 million in opioid settlements. How will we spend it?

Alabama will get nearly $300 million in opioid settlements. How will we spend it?

The state and cities of Alabama will split nearly $300 million in legal funds from companies that produced and distributed addictive opioid painkillers, and now they face big decisions about how to spend it. Some legal observers are closely watching how the process plays out in states across the country that mostly bungled the last public health settlement with Big Tobacco. Overall, less than ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Clashes as thousands attend Mahsa Amini memorial in Iran’s Saqqez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert