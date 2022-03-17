 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Two Hoover teens returning from beach killed in south Alabama crash

  • Updated
  • 0
dot generic police light background generic.JPG (copy)
Metro Creative Graphics

Two teens were killed and a third injured in crash in south Alabama on Thursday, according to an al.com story.

Geneva County Coroner Donny Adkinson identified the two as Om Ashutosh Tamhane, 19, and Madhav Praveen, 18. Both were from Hoover.

The identity of the surviving male teen has not been released.

Authorities said the teens were college students on their way home from the beach.

The crash happened at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Alabama 52 and Alabama 153 west of Samson.

The teens stopped at a stop sign but then drove into the intersection. It was then their vehicle was struck by an oncoming box truck.

Tamhane and Praveen were pronounced dead on the scene at 11:40 a.m.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dothan gas prices at top of state's metro areas as Alabama hits record high

Dothan gas prices at top of state's metro areas as Alabama hits record high

Alabamians are now paying more for gasoline on average than they ever have. The statewide average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline is $4.13, according to AAA Alabama. That’s seven cents higher than the old record price - $4.05, recorded on Sept. 16, 2008. The national average is $4.38, up another 13 cents in one day. A month ago, the average price in Alabama was 93 cents ...

Florida Panhandle fires: Evacuations near Panama City continue

Firefighters in the Florida Panhandle continue to battle wildfires that have forced thousands of evacuations. According to the Florida Forest Service, there are at least three blazes underway in Bay County. The fire is believed to have originated in Gulf County before spreading into Bay and Calhoun counties. All three counties are under states of emergency. In Bay County, the blazes are: The ...

Alabama lawmakers consider tax reductions for retirees, businesses

Alabama lawmakers consider tax reductions for retirees, businesses

Retirees in Alabama who draw a traditional pension do not pay state income tax on the money, regardless of their age and whether it’s from a local, state, federal, military or private sector plan. But those who depend on distributions from their IRAs or 401(k)-type accounts in their retirement years pay Alabama income tax on those withdrawals. That could be about to change somewhat. Rep. Lynn ...

Watch Now: Related Video

The most Irish-American cities

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert