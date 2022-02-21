UA VP resigns, accused of soliciting prostitution

TUSCALOOSA — A University of Alabama official has resigned after being arrested on a charge of soliciting prostitution.

Tuscaloosa police said Former Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope, 50, is free on $1,000 bond after his arrest Thursday on the misdemeanor charge, news outlets reported.

"I have difficult news to share today. Vice President of Student Life Myron Pope has resigned from the university following his recent arrest," university President Stuart R. Bell said in a statement emailed Friday.

Pope was among 15 men arrested during a prostitution sting Thursday and Friday, news outlets reported.

Pope told The Associated Press on Monday that he is working on a statement that he probably will release Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Capt. Phil Simpson, commander of the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, said in a press release on Saturday that the men had arranged through an app to pay for sex and were arrested after showing up at the agreed location and talking with an undercover officer.

Pope was on the Alabama football team that won the Sugar Bowl after the 1992 season. He earned his bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees at Alabama.