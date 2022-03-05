 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Fire forces evacuation of 600 homes in Florida Panhandle
0 Comments
alert top story

UPDATE: Fire forces evacuation of 600 homes in Florida Panhandle

  • Updated
  • 0

PANAMA CITY — Residents in 600 homes in the Florida Panhandle were evacuated as a wildfire destroyed two houses and damaged 12 others, in an area that has spent the past three years recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Michael, officials said Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands of acres (hectares) of downed trees from the 2018 hurricane, along with low humidity and strong winds, have created “the perfect storm” for the hazardous fire conditions in Bay County, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference outside a church in Panama City.

“This is not a surprise,” DeSantis said.

More than 200 firefighters and emergency workers from throughout the Florida Panhandle worked overnight to strengthen containment lines and protect homes. As of Saturday morning, the 1,400-acre (567-hectare) Adkins Avenue Fire was 30% contained, according to the Florida Forest Service.

The agency has deployed more than a dozen tractor plow units as well as multiple helicopters, and burn bans were in effect in parts of the Florida Panhandle, officials said in a news release.

DeSantis praised firefighters for saving scores of homes overnight.

“This is a really significant, fast-moving fire,” DeSantis said.

Michael was the first Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, and only the fourth on record, when it tore through Mexico Beach and Tyndall Air Force Base in October 2018. The hurricane was directly responsible for 16 deaths and about $25 billion in damage in the United States, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It also left behind 2.8 million acres (about 1.1 million hectares) of shredded and uprooted trees in the Florida Panhandle, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried said at the news conference.

“Hurricane Michael left an additional threat to our communities — wildfires,” Fried said. “Wildfires are never easy control. This added fuel and dense pockets of vegetation from Hurricane Michael will increase the intensity of wildfires.”

Officials with the Florida Forest Service said there was no timeline for when residents would be allowed to return to their homes. At the news conference, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis recommended that evacuated homeowners contact their insurance companies since it will speed up the claims process should their homes be damaged or destroyed.

“Have patience as we ask you to evacuate from your homes,” Patronis said.

Dry conditions in Florida have created elevated fire dangers, with 143 active wildfires burning across the state, including the 1,600-acre (648-hectare) Bertha Swamp Fire in neighboring Gulf County, according to the Florida Forest Service.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'We'll Tear You Apart': Ukrainians Give Defiant Messages to Russians

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Weapons made in Troy used in Ukraine
State and Regional News

Weapons made in Troy used in Ukraine

  • Updated

Photographs of weapons being used in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia put a spotlight on an Alabama manufacturer. A tweet by Illia Ponomarenko, a defense reporter with the Kyiv Independent, showed a row of Javelin missiles, with the words stamped on the side: Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture Lockheed Martin Troy, AL 36081 “I’m afraid we should expect to see ...

Gov. Ivey orders Russian liquor removed from ABC stores
State and Regional News

Gov. Ivey orders Russian liquor removed from ABC stores

  • Updated

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is ordering Russian liquor be removed from state-owned liquor stores. In a letter to Mac Gipson, administrator of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, Ivey said the move is designed to show “solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” following the Russian invasion of the country. “This is a small, but meaningful way to take action and show the people of Ukraine we ...

Alabama gas prices up 27 cents a gallon in past month, still among nation’s lowest
State and Regional News

Alabama gas prices up 27 cents a gallon in past month, still among nation’s lowest

  • Updated

Drivers in Alabama are now paying 27 cents more a gallon for unleaded gasoline than they were at the end of January, according to AAA Alabama. But the state still has among the lowest prices in the nation, even as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to send world oil prices soaring. The current average for a gallon of gas in Alabama today is $3.36, AAA says. That’s seven cents higher than ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert