Updated: Alabama House approves new congressional district lines

MONTGOMERY — Republicans in the Alabama House of Representatives on Monday advanced new lines for legislative and congressional districts with the expectation that the maps will almost certainly face a court challenge.

Lawmakers voted 65-38 to approve the congressional district lines and 68-35 to approve House of Representatives district lines. Ten or fewer Republicans joined with Democrats to oppose the new boundary lines. Both plans now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Republican Rep. Chris Pringle, the co-chairman of the redistricting committee, said the approved maps comply with the Voting Rights Act and recent court rulings. "Reapportionment is always taken to court. Everything we did will be scrutinized. I think we did a good job of applying the law and the guidelines equitably," Pringle said.

Democrats, who voted against the maps, argued the process was rushed and that the maps, which are expected to maintain GOP dominance in the Alabama Legislature and congressional delegation unnecessarily split counties and do not reflect the state's growing diversity.

"We look forward to fighting this out in court and figuring out how we can get to a process that is going to work for the people of Alabama," House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels said.