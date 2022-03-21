 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vigil for shooting victims in Mobile interrupted by gunfire

  • 0
DOT police lights
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

MOBILE — A vigil being held for two people killed in a shooting was interrupted by gunfire, scattering participants, police said.

A gathering was being held Sunday night at a shopping center near the spot where two people were fatally wounded on Friday when shots rang out, news outlets reported. One unidentified person was shooting at someone else, authorities said in a statement Monday.

Police Chief Paul Prine said officers were in the area when the shooting began and one fired back, although no one was injured. Several weapons were confiscated and four people were arrested, including three of whom were charged with having a weapon without a permit, but none was charged in the shooting itself.

Authorities haven't released the names of the two people who died in the shooting on Friday, which occurred around the same time as a rolling gun battle on a busy thoroughfare in which one person was killed.

"It has been a violent weekend, but we want the public to know that the majority of these shootings this weekend were among known individuals and we don't believe the public is at risk of being harmed. But there's always that risk when you have an incident of this nature," Prine told WPMI-TV.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Richard Shelby preparing to spend $6 million to help Katie Britt in Alabama Senate race

Richard Shelby preparing to spend $6 million to help Katie Britt in Alabama Senate race

Sen. Richard Shelby is preparing to transfer more than a third of his campaign money into a super PAC supporting Katie Britt, his former chief of staff, as she faces a crowded GOP primary to succeed the retiring senator. “I’m going to give it all away sooner or later. I’m going to help her, transfer it to a super PAC,” Shelby told Politico. Alabama’s senior senator has $9.6 million in his ...

Alabama lawmakers consider tax reductions for retirees, businesses

Alabama lawmakers consider tax reductions for retirees, businesses

Retirees in Alabama who draw a traditional pension do not pay state income tax on the money, regardless of their age and whether it’s from a local, state, federal, military or private sector plan. But those who depend on distributions from their IRAs or 401(k)-type accounts in their retirement years pay Alabama income tax on those withdrawals. That could be about to change somewhat. Rep. Lynn ...

Watch Now: Related Video

London company has developed a real-life invisibility shield you can buy now

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert