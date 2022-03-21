Vigil for shooting victims in Mobile interrupted by gunfire

MOBILE — A vigil being held for two people killed in a shooting was interrupted by gunfire, scattering participants, police said.

A gathering was being held Sunday night at a shopping center near the spot where two people were fatally wounded on Friday when shots rang out, news outlets reported. One unidentified person was shooting at someone else, authorities said in a statement Monday.

Police Chief Paul Prine said officers were in the area when the shooting began and one fired back, although no one was injured. Several weapons were confiscated and four people were arrested, including three of whom were charged with having a weapon without a permit, but none was charged in the shooting itself.

Authorities haven't released the names of the two people who died in the shooting on Friday, which occurred around the same time as a rolling gun battle on a busy thoroughfare in which one person was killed.

"It has been a violent weekend, but we want the public to know that the majority of these shootings this weekend were among known individuals and we don't believe the public is at risk of being harmed. But there's always that risk when you have an incident of this nature," Prine told WPMI-TV.