Special agents with Alabama Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation into a deadly vehicle pursuit involving officers with the Daleville Police Department, according to ALEA Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. Monday, a crash occurred during a vehicle pursuit on Alabama 123 near the 8 mile marker in Geneva County. As a result of the crash, the driver of the vehicle, William Earl Durham, 51, of Daleville, was fatally injured. No officers were injured over the course of the incident.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division provided traffic control during the road closure on Alabama 123. The roadway has since reopened, and the scene is clear.

ALEA’s SBI will continue to investigate the incident, however, nothing further is available as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Once complete, the findings will be turned over to 33rd Judicial District Attorney Kirke Adams' office, McKinney said.