The Alabama Legislature has provided $20 million toward the City of Dothan's Wiregrass Innovation Center, augmenting a $!0 million contribution from The Wiregrass Foundation.

This collaboration project between the city, HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology, and the Wiregrass Foundation will serve as a home for hands-on training, learning, and engagement in the world of science, genomics, research, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

It will also be an ecosystem for entrepreneurs and innovators to get their businesses off the ground and begin serving the local community.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said the Wiregrass Innovation Center presents a big opportunity for Dothan and the rest of the Wiregrass region.

“This is an incredible opportunity for Dothan, Alabama and the Wiregrass at large. New enterprises, products, businesses, partnerships, innovations, and growth are right here at our doorstep," Saliba said. "We have said, in relation to Dothan’s City Center project, that we have the right people, Dothan is the right place, and this is the right time to propel our community into the future."

Dr. Neil Lamb, president of HudsonAlpha, is looking forward to working with the city.

“The City of Dothan’s work to build a Wiregrass Innovation Center is about growing the economy of the Wiregrass, adding the field of genomics to the agricultural heritage of the community, and providing educational opportunities for students and adults that connect to tomorrow’s careers," Lamb said. "We are thrilled to be a part of this center and look forward to partnerships and collaborations to enhance economic growth.”

Troy Fountain, president of the Wiregrass Foundation, said the Wiregrass Innovation Center will help energize the local economy.

“The Wiregrass Foundation is honored to come alongside the state of Alabama and the City of Dothan to help build an innovation center in downtown Dothan that will serve our region well into the future," Fountain, said. "In addition, the opportunity to energize our local community, along with the city’s partnership with HudsonAlpha Wiregrass, is a generational chance to improve the health, education, and quality of life for citizens living right here in the Wiregrass.”