Two men who were formerly incarcerated challenge the community to invest in teenager’s lives, provide positive role models and host more activities to prevent teens from getting caught up in something that could send them to jail.

Eric Kellum, 50, of Opelika, and Brent Morgan, 41, of Auburn, will be attending the National Night Out event in Opelika on August 1 to reach out to others and hopefully start a positive chain reaction. They'll challenge the community to invest in teenager’s lives, provide positive role models and host more activities to distract young people from committing crimes.

Concerned Citizens of Opelika will be hosting the event from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bandy Park on Jeter Avenue. Local nonprofit organizations, first responder agencies and city departments will provide resources and information to residents.

Oscar Penn, president of Concerned Citizens of Opelika and a founder of Opelika’s National Night Out, has invited churches, social clubs, sororities, fraternities, health resources, NBA player Erick Strickland and formerly incarcerated residents to share information and their stories.

“We’re using the National Night Out to launch this mission of saving our future generation, no matter what race, creed or color,” Penn said.

Kellum and Morgan both said they were influenced by their environment and the people they surrounded themselves with. They hope to encourage teens to avoid bad influences, get a job, build a family and grow a relationship with God.

At the age of 19, Kellum said he was incarcerated for drug-related charges. He spent three years in jail and was on parole for three years after he was released.

Kellum said he had positive figures in his life growing up, but he gravitated towards the negative influences.

“Your parents struggling at home, they can’t really get you the nice things, so you go out there and meet a guy on the streets that can offer you, at the time, you’re thinking a better life,” he said.

For similar reasons, Morgan started breaking into homes and cars with friends to get things they didn’t have. At the age of 16, he was incarcerated for five years and fourth months for burglary-related charges.

“At one point in time in my life, I thought it was cool to get in trouble by the police. That was just what I saw. I thought that was what I was supposed to do,” Morgan said.

A major factor that Morgan said influenced his mindset when he was younger was the media, specifically the music he listened to and the movies that showed people robbing others.

“They made us think that was cool. Nowadays, it’s the music and it was music with me back then,” Morgan said. “I can’t see any young Black man not being subjected to what people say on those songs. It programs our minds.”

Kellum encourages teens to be smart.

“It’s cool to be smart. Young men think you got to be tough, you got to be gangster and that’s cool, but no it’s cool to be smart. It’s cool to be different,” Kellum said. “Take advantage of the opportunities that are out there.”

While Kellum was incarcerated he earned his GED and also started teaching other inmates to read and write. Later he started working factory jobs, and now he works in home health care where he visits the homes of the elderly to provide health care services.

A hard process

After Kellum was released and started his three years of parole, he said it was a struggle to leave behind the lifestyle he was used to.

“It was a process. It was hard, like I said, back then you could make more money on the streets than you could trying to do the right thing,” he said.

Throughout this transition, Kellum said he drew closure to God and was supported by his family, friends, church and Rev. Roger Jones of Friendship Baptist Missionary Church in Opelika. Kellum described Jones as a father figure in his life.

“I thank God I had friends and family that helped me stay on the right path. That’s very important having a support system like that,” he said.

After Morgan was released, he said he continued to struggle.

“I still had the same mindset. That’s the main thing, you have to change their mindset, so I was like get back out, do it all over again and not get caught initially,” Morgan said.

The last time he broke into someone’s car, he was trying to get a gift for his girlfriend’s birthday, but he was caught. He said his father was crushed when he found out, and this motivated him to never do it again.

“It was really just the hurt and the pain that I caused him, it touched me,” Morgan said.

Morgan grew up resenting his father, but he doesn’t know why. He turned towards music and people in his neighborhood who were bad role models.

After being released from jail, he had to figure out how to transition mostly on his own with the help of his father. He said he finally understood the value of listening to your parents, and that’s the advice he gives to others.

He started working for his father who owned Southeastern Recyclers, a recycling plant in Salem. His father passed away two years ago, and now Morgan runs the family business.

“Like I said, I got locked up when I was 16, so I was still a child. I didn’t know what else I could do other than what I had been doing to get the things that I needed. Work never crossed my mind,” he said.

Morgan said having the responsibility of a job and starting a family helped ground him. Knowing his four children are depending on him has motivated him to stay on the right path as well as drawing closer to God through prayer and reading the Bible.

“My mindset changed by just working and seeing that I would be able to care for myself and get the things that I need by working and not by taking other people things,” he said.

It takes a village

Kellum said it’s important to reach out to kids and teenagers and build relationships with them. If they’re acting out, he said it’s important to look deeper into the situation to understand the root of the problem and figure out the best way to help.

“We could get together in a building and discuss the problem or the situation, but somebody needs to be really out there. Some of the kids aren’t gonna come to where they’re invited. Sometimes you gotta take it to them,” he said.

Riding through his neighborhood, Morgan said he takes every chance he can to talk to the kids he sees.

“One day I may be able to tell them something that will deter them from going down the wrong road,” he said. “If I see them doing something wrong, I point it out to them and hope they will listen to me.”

Kellum recognized several community members who are mentors to the youth including Oscar Penn, the late Lee County Commissioner John Harris and the members of the Curtis House non-profit. To reach more people, Kellum said it’s going to take the community working together.