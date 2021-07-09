State veterans home in Enterprise named after Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Enterprise was chosen as the location of the home largely because of the considerable veteran population in Coffee County; studies indicate the county, and Enterprise in particular, will see a significant growth in veteran population in the coming years.

“It’s wonderful to finally be able to share this vision with you all in a tangible form that we can all look forward to and prepare for together,” Cooper said. “We realize how important it is to meet the needs of the veterans, and we are thankful for the ADVA’s work to do just that with professionalism, integrity, compassion and commitment.”

Adkins earned his bachelor's degree from Troy State University in 1979 and his master's degree in education in 1982. He earned a second master's degree in management in 1988, also from Troy. Simultaneous to pursuing his degree programs, he established the Adkins Accounting Service, Inc., in Auburn and served as its CEO for 22 years. He also taught night classes at Alabama's Southern Union Junior College for 10 years and at Auburn University for six years. Adkins, who died on April 17, 2020, was married to his wife, Mary, for 59 years, and together they have raised five children.