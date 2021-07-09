State veterans home in Enterprise named after Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins

ENTERPRISE – The Alabama State Board of Veterans Affairs (SBVA) unanimously voted to name the state’s fifth veterans home that will be built here after Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins to honor the Opelika native and a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient.
Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper and local, Coffee County and Fort Rucker officials joined the SBVA and representatives from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) for a public meeting held at the Enterprise Civic Center Friday morning.
Adkins was deployed to Vietnam three times, with his most heroic effort during his second tour leading to receiving a Medal of Honor in 2014. He distinguished himself during 38 hours of close-combat fighting while serving as an Intelligence Sergeant with the 5th Special Forces Group at Camp A Shau in the Republic of Vietnam from March 9-12, 1966.
When the camp was attacked, then ranked Sgt. First Class Adkins rushed through intense enemy fire and manned a mortar position defending the camp. He continued to mount a defense even while receiving several direct hits from enemy mortars. He temporarily turned over the mortar to another soldier and ran through exploding mortar rounds to rescue several soldiers who were wounded near the center of camp. By the end of the battle, Adkins was hit 18 times by enemy fire.
“Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins is an American hero who was well-known statewide for his bravery and heroism, especially in southeastern Alabama with his close ties to the community,” said SBVA Vice Chairman Chad Richmond. “Command Sgt. Maj. Adkins was loved by everyone who knew him, and it is an honor to have his name on the new state veterans home.”
Enterprise was chosen as the location of the home largely because of the considerable veteran population in Coffee County; studies indicate the county, and Enterprise in particular, will see a significant growth in veteran population in the coming years.
“It’s wonderful to finally be able to share this vision with you all in a tangible form that we can all look forward to and prepare for together,” Cooper said. “We realize how important it is to meet the needs of the veterans, and we are thankful for the ADVA’s work to do just that with professionalism, integrity, compassion and commitment.”
Adkins earned his bachelor's degree from Troy State University in 1979 and his master's degree in education in 1982. He earned a second master's degree in management in 1988, also from Troy. Simultaneous to pursuing his degree programs, he established the Adkins Accounting Service, Inc., in Auburn and served as its CEO for 22 years. He also taught night classes at Alabama's Southern Union Junior College for 10 years and at Auburn University for six years. Adkins, who died on April 17, 2020, was married to his wife, Mary, for 59 years, and together they have raised five children.
Williams Blackstock Architects in Birmingham has been tasked with creating the facility’s design. Located on 108 acres off Highway 51 just north of Yancey Parker Industrial Park, the facility will be approximately 182,000 square feet and house 175 residents. Once in full operation, it is expected to provide jobs for more than 200 people.
“The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs is thrilled to continue serving veterans in the Wiregrass with this new state veterans home,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “Enterprise is proud of its military history, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support by the community and its leadership.”
Kent said they are aiming to break ground in early 2022 and completing construction in 2023.
Nominations for the new home were submitted from the public and were either in honor of a veteran, after a person who had a pivotal role in locating the home in Enterprise or descriptive of the location or region of the home.