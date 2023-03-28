An “intoxicated and belligerent” Chipley, Florida, man is facing felony battery charges on a law enforcement officer after a convenience store clerk refused to sell him more alcohol.

Dustin Thomas Bateman, 36, was found striking a display near the counter and becoming more aggressive when Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at about midnight Saturday to assist Chipley police. Bateman was shot with a stun gun and taken into custody, kicking an officer in the shin while being escorted to the patrol car.