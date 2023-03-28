An “intoxicated and belligerent” Chipley, Florida, man is facing felony battery charges on a law enforcement officer after a convenience store clerk refused to sell him more alcohol.
Dustin Thomas Bateman, 36, was found striking a display near the counter and becoming more aggressive when Washington County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at about midnight Saturday to assist Chipley police. Bateman was shot with a stun gun and taken into custody, kicking an officer in the shin while being escorted to the patrol car.
Bateman was taken to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and charged with resisting an officer with violence, battery on an officer and disorderly intoxication in a public place causing a disturbance.