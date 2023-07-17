ENTERPRISE -- Tenita L. Strand follows her dream every day, she said as she surveyed the handcrafted, naturally tanned full- and top-grain leather bags and accessories in the Status Co. Leather Studio. She officially opened with an Enterprise Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting one week ago today.

Hard work is not new for the Daleville High School 1989 Homecoming Queen, who was named the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Dream Big "Emerging Business Achievement Award" awardee in 2022.

“This studio is an affirmation that I did the right thing,” said Strand, a self-described case study of the solopreneurship of a woman-owned, minority-owned business.

Strand’s military father brought the family to the Wiregrass area. The daughter of retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Larry and Bonita Sanders was a member of the Daleville High School “Pride of the South” marching band before graduating and attending Spellman College in Atlanta. “That’s were my entrepreneurial spirit was carved out,” she said. “I loved my time in the Atlanta environment and that’s where I gained most of the skill sets that I would later use in my business.”

After years of marriage, motherhood, and a career, Strand moved back home for a restart, she said. “I was unsettled, approaching 50, divorced, and a single parent with two daughters and a granddaughter,” she said.

Being employed with the state of Alabama in Montgomery, Strand drove two hours to work each way each day until family issues prompted her to look for employment closer to home. “I was highly-educated with graduate degrees but had nine employment rejections,” she said. “There was a lot on my plate, but I knew that being an entrepreneur would give me ownership of time.”

With sweat equity and a loan from her mother, Strand launched Status Co. Leather Studio as an online store in June 2019, retailing a signature brand of heirloom-quality, full-grain and top-grain leather bags and leather accessories. “Six-months later, I created a quaint, eclectic studio space as a brick-and-mortar showroom. It was a humble start but, most important, I started despite having little resources and a looming global pandemic.”

Status Co. Leather Studio represents the new era of socially responsible brands, Strand said. “The company is committed to providing high-quality, handcrafted products that are ethically made, durable, and earth-friendly.”

Strand maintains her online retail presence. “I do very well online but there is something about community engagement that I love,” she said, adding that she hopes her studio on Boll Weevil Circle becomes a “hub” for others. “I started out as a co-retailer and that’s what I want to offer someone else the opportunity to do,” she said. “I love working with start-ups.”

Strand said she hopes she is an inspiration to others facing challenges in life. “I didn’t let my current circumstance overshadow my vision of growing into an admired leather brand,” Strand said. “I restarted with zero. I am the ‘Queen of Restart’.”