OZARK — Two power stretchers will be housed at the Dale County Coroner’s office pending a final hearing July 24 to determine who owns them.

Thirty-third Judicial Circuit Judge Kimberly Crawford made the ruling Thursday after a virtual conference with attorneys from both sides, as she promised all parties involved that she would do at a hearing in Dale County Circuit Court Tuesday, if they could not come to an agreement within 48 hours of what to do with the stretchers.

At issue are two power stretchers used for medical transport that are now being used by the city of Ozark EMS after they were taken from the town of Midland City’s possession after a court order issued by Crawford.

Crawford issued the seizure order after a May 1 lawsuit was filed against Midland City, which was in physical possession of the stretchers originally purchased by the towns of Pinckard and Napier Field using Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security funds.

Napier Field and Pinckard each purchased a power stretcher and accompanying equipment at a cost of $15,545.51 and $15,143.30, respectively, on Jan. 30, 2021, according to the court filings.

The two power stretchers were then loaned to South Dale EMS for the purpose of serving their residents. South Dale EMS ceased operations on Jan. 14 of this year at 7 p.m. and, despite the shutdown, did not return the stretchers to the purchasing cities but instead left in ambulances that they sold to Midland City on or about Feb. 7.

In the lawsuit filed on behalf of Napier Field and Pinckard, Ozark attorney Ray Kennington noted items purchased with CARES Act funds cannot be sold to other entities.

Despite letters dated March 6 from Pinckard Mayor Bobby Borland and dated March 14 from Napier Field Mayor Thomas Skeen requesting return of the stretchers, the Town of Midland City and William “Bill” Pruett with the now-defunct South Dale EMS have failed to make arrangements with either town to return of the equipment, according to the court documents.

According to the lawsuit, both Napier Field and Pinckard continue to suffer damages without the use of the stretchers, and Napier Field and Pinckard are asking the court to provide relief through an order allowing them to reclaim and seize their property, damages for the detention of the property, and costs and attorney’s fees.

If the property cannot be returned, the mayors of Napier Field and Pinckard are asking for a final judgment from the court in the amount of $30,688.81 plus cost and attorney’s fees.

Crawford had issued a seizure order May 12 authorizing the Dale County Sheriff to take possession of the stretchers. “It is my understanding that my order was not followed,” Crawford said Tuesday morning, after confirmation from Kennington and Midland City’s attorney John White that the stretchers are being used by the city of Ozark EMS. “That is not what I ordered.”

In her ruling Thursday, Crawford noted that the Ozark EMS was using the stretchers to provide emergency medical services to each of the three towns involved in the dispute.

Crawford have given the town representatives 48 hours to decide on a temporary location for the power stretchers and offered conference rooms in the courthouse to the attorneys to meet immediately with their respective clients in order to come to an agreement.

“If you cannot put aside egos and hurt feelings, I will order the stretchers placed in climate-controlled storage and they will not be used by anybody,” Crawford said. “The only thing I know to do it to give you an opportunity to work it out,” Crawford said. “But if you cannot, I’m going to take the ‘toy’ away and nobody is going to play with the ‘ball’ until we determine whose ‘ball’ it is.”