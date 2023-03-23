Portions of the Wiregrass could see a round of severe weather late Friday night into Saturday.

The greatest potential for severe weather will stretch across an area populated by more than 10 million people including southeast Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and southwest Georgia, according to the National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center.

The NWS office in Tallahassee's forecast Thursday morning showed that a strong cold front will move through the region late Friday into Saturday, likely bringing the chance of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms to the region.

A squall line could potentially be ongoing Friday afternoon and evening as the system treks east. The line could reach the Florida Panhandle and southeast Alabama during the overnight hours on Friday before pushing through the region on Saturday morning.

The main concern with this system is damaging winds in excess of 60 mph.

The majority of the region is under a marginal risk for severe weather. As of Thursday, the risk area, which is a 1 on a scale of 5 for severe weather, includes Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and portions of Houston counties, including the City of Dothan.

Once the system moves through, rain and thunderstorms with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s are forecast through next Tuesday.

Sunny skies are forecast to return next Wednesday and will last through the end of the week. Temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 70s to upper 80s.