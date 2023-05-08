ENTERPRISE — The request of an Enterprise 18-year-old charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his father for bond remains in the hands of a Coffee County District Judge.

After a one- and one-half hour hearing before District Judge Josh Wilson at the Coffee County Courthouse in Enterprise Monday afternoon, Wilson told Ethan Stuckey that his request for bond is being taken under advisement.

Stuckey has been held in Coffee County Jail on no bond since he was extradited from Colorado where he had been in Colorado Springs Jail since his April 8 arrest by members of the Colorado Springs Fugitive Task Force Police Department and the Alabama Fugitive Task Force in connection with the shooting death of his father Russell Stuckey, 42, who was found shot seven times in a home in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue in Enterprise on Good Friday

The elder Stuckey was found dead at about 6 p.m. April 7 by the Enterprise Fire Department during its response to the call of a gas leak at the home, Enterprise Police Lt. Mark Anderson told the court Monday.

Anderson said that a co-worker of the younger Stuckey had reported to the police the smell of gas when he went to the Daleville Avenue residence to check on his co-worker that he had not been able to contact for a couple of days.

Responding firefighters called police when they discovered the elder Stuckey dead from seven gunshots to the back and side in the home, Anderson said.

Anderson said that initial investigation revealed bullets and casing from a 9-millimeter gun on the floor and a total of seven bullet holes in two nearby walls. All four of the burners on the gas stove were open and emitting gas. Marijuana was found burning in a smoking pipe near the gas burners, Anderson said.

Anderson said that an electrician called to the house discovered that the electrical wiring under the house was cut, apparently deliberately. The house appeared to have been rigged to blow up, Anderson said.

“Pings” off of Ethan Stuckey’s cellphone revealed that he was in Kansas at noon and Colorado Springs by about 9:45 p.m. that same day, Anderson said. Russell Stuckey’s cellphone had been found in the median of the roadway near Mayberry subdivision in New Brockton at about 7 a.m. the same morning. Anderson told the court that he believed that it had been thrown out with car window by Ethan Stuckey as he drove out of town to Colorado Springs.

Enterprise Police Officer Amber Darbro and EPD Detective Will Ezell had been sent to Colorado Springs to collect evidence from the car Ethan Stuckey had been driving. They found Russell Stuckey’s wallet, the weapon that had been used to kill Russell Stuckey, an AK47, and a bulletproof vest, Darbro said.

Darbro told the court that Ethan Stuckey told Colorado Springs law officers that he had seen his father dead on the floor of the Daleville Avenue home before he left town. Darbro said that he later told his mother during a phone call, recorded by police, from the Colorado Springs Jail that he had killed his father in self-defense.

Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney James Tarbox told the court that Ethan Stuckey was out on bond for a 2021 charge of shooting at a police officer in Conecuh County when this most recent shooting death occurred. He said that Ethan Stuckey had shot at the law officer during a traffic stop, before speeding away.

“An overreach” is what Stuckey’s attorney Lee Knowles called keeping an 18-year-old in jail without bond until a trial that could possibly take up to 18 months to be held. “He was just 16 at the time,” was Knowles’ response to Tarbox’s report to the court of the two-year-old charge of shooting at a law officer.