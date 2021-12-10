Students compete in Southeast Alabama 4-H Chick Chain Show & Auction

The 2021 Southeast Alabama 4-H Chick Chain Show & Auction was held Friday, Nov. 12, at the National Peanut Festival in Dothan.
This event marked the completion of a 20 week project where 4-H’ers cared for and raised 10 pullets (young female chickens).
These youth began their journey by selecting two breeds of day-old chicks, with the intention to grow egg-laying birds. Twenty-five outstanding youth from Barbour, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties finished the project by selecting their two best pullets to bring to the show.
Once there, each pen of two pullets was judged based on health, appearance and breed standards. Breeds represented at the show included some of the better egg-layers: Buff Orpington, Dominique, Easter Egger, and Rhode Island Red.
Supreme and Reserve champions were selected from among the top winners for each breed. Grand and Reserve champion winners were awarded by county and overall by breed. Additionally, the youth went on to compete in Showmanship events which highlighted their animal husbandry knowledge and skills learned throughout the project.
Following the show, each pen of birds was auctioned, with 100 percent of the auction monies going back to the participants. To learn more about the 4-H Chick Chain project and to find out about 4-H programs near you, contact your county’s Extension office.
Overall Chick Chain Show Supreme Champion
• Kelsey McBride – Houston County – Buff Orpington
Overall Chick Chain Show Reserve Champion
• John Warren Dyess – Geneva County – Rhode Island Red
County Champions (Grand and Reserve)
• Barbour: Grand – John Puckett (Buff Orpington); Reserve – Evan/Robert Fant (Dominique)
• Covington: Grand – Sylvia King (Easter Egger); Reserve – Cooper McKinney (Buff Orpington)
• Crenshaw: Grand – Trilby Jones (Rhode Island Red)
• Dale: Grand – Kathryn Moore (Dominique); Reserve – Holdon Chandler (Rhode Island Red)
• Geneva: Grand – John Warren Dyess (Rhode Island Red); Reserve: Kira Owens (Easter Egger)
• Henry: Grand – Lane Hodges (Dominique)
• Houston: Grand – Kelsey McBride (Buff Orpington); Reserve – Georgia Byrum (Dominique)
• Pike: Grand – Brea Swindall (Buff Orpington); Reserve – William Speros (Rhode Island Red)
Breed Champions (Grand and Reserve)
• Buff Orpington: Grand – Kelsey McBride (Houston County); Reserve – Abigail Parrish (Houston County)
• Dominique: Grand – Georgia Byrum (Houston County); Reserve – Parker Sellers (Houston County)
• Easter Egger: Grand – Sylvia King (Covington County); Reserve – Kira Owens (Geneva County)
• Rhode Island Red: Grand – John Warren Dyess (Geneva County); Reserve – Trilby Jones (Crenshaw County)
Showmanship Winners
• Junior Division: First Place, Kathryn Moore (Dale County)
o Additional students awarded include Holdon Chandler (Dale County), John Puckett (Barbour County), Samuel Rogers (Dale County), John Warren Dyess (Geneva County), Hannah Scott (Geneva County), Lane Hodges (Henry County), Madison Martin (Dale County), Chloe Bartlett (Houston County), Parker Sellers (Houston County), Gavin Ward (Houston County), and Kelsey McBride (Houston County)
• Intermediate Division: First Place, Brea Swindall (Pike County)
o Additional students awarded include Trilby Jones (Crenshaw County), Kira Owens (Geneva County), Evan Fant (Barbour County), Autumn Fulford (Houston County), Sylvia King (Covington County), Cooper McKinney (Covington County), William Speros (Pike County), and Abigail Parrish (Houston County)