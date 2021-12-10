Students compete in Southeast Alabama 4-H Chick Chain Show & Auction

The 2021 Southeast Alabama 4-H Chick Chain Show & Auction was held Friday, Nov. 12, at the National Peanut Festival in Dothan.

This event marked the completion of a 20 week project where 4-H’ers cared for and raised 10 pullets (young female chickens).

These youth began their journey by selecting two breeds of day-old chicks, with the intention to grow egg-laying birds. Twenty-five outstanding youth from Barbour, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties finished the project by selecting their two best pullets to bring to the show.

Once there, each pen of two pullets was judged based on health, appearance and breed standards. Breeds represented at the show included some of the better egg-layers: Buff Orpington, Dominique, Easter Egger, and Rhode Island Red.

Supreme and Reserve champions were selected from among the top winners for each breed. Grand and Reserve champion winners were awarded by county and overall by breed. Additionally, the youth went on to compete in Showmanship events which highlighted their animal husbandry knowledge and skills learned throughout the project.