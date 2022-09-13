‘Students first’ priority for new Carroll High School principal

OZARK - In his first year as principal of Carroll High School, Dr. Charles Corbitt Jr. has adopted a simple philosophy:

“I’m all about putting students first. Period.”

As keynote speaker at the Ozark Rotary Club Tuesday, Corbitt shared a perspective gained over 25 years in the field of education, 18 of which are in administration.

Corbitt came to Ozark from Pike County High School in Brundidge. He was the perfect fit for the top spot in the 650-student high school, said Ozark City Schools Superintendent Reeivice Girtman as he introduced Corbitt to club members.

“You remember that I sent a survey to parents and community members asking them what type of principal they wanted at Carroll High School, and I’d glad to say that the gentleman to my left fit that description to a T.

“They wanted someone with experience, someone familiar with dual enrollment, someone open to communicating with parents and stakeholders, someone invested in this community,” Girtman said. “And that’s what we needed at Carroll High School.”

A Henry County native, Corbitt assumed principalship of Carroll High School beginning in the 2022-23 school year. He came to Ozark after 22 years in Dothan City Schools prior to his tenure in Brundidge. “You never know where the Lord will plant you and I think the Lord has planted me here for a reason,” Corbitt said.

“I believe we are public servants and our students and their parents are our customers. I do believe in making sure that we provide a good, quality service for our students.

“Rigor, relevance and relationships,” are foundations for education, Corbitt said. “I live by that. Without those three points, its hard to have school.”

The high school has just moved its scheduling to the block system, which allows 90 minutes for a class. “This is particularly positive for the career tech programs and the sciences with lab work,” Corbitt said. “The block system will help us be flexible when we implement different programs tailored towards the needs of the students.”

Corbitt is a believer in dual enrollment. “Right now, we have three dual enrollment programs and I think we have the ability to increase that,” he said. “I would love to see all four subject areas be dual enrollment along with the career tech programs.

“We’re going to let students dual-enroll as much as possible and we’re not going to hold anybody back,” Corbitt added. “If you have the grade point average and the ability to accelerate, we’re going to allow students to accelerate.

“You have some students who would rather do the advanced placement courses. I think there is room for both,” Corbitt said.

“Based on the students and their needs, I think we are heading in the right direction,” Corbitt said. “We have some very good students here and I’m excited about the culture and climate of Carroll High School.”