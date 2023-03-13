County chief administrative officer Peter Covert announced during the Houston County Commission meeting on Monday that Sean Curtis, the county's buildings and maintenance manager, is retiring.

"Sean has been outstanding for the county and for the elected officials," Covert said. "It's sad to announce the departure of this fine gentleman but he is on the right path, and we thank him deeply for all of his service to the community."

Once Curtis said he was ready to retire, a search committee was assembled in order to help find a replacement. Curtis was on the committee and several candidates were in line for the job.

Thomas Dixon will be Curtis' successor. Dixon lives in Midland City and for the last five years, he was on the facilities management team at Fort Rucker. He also owned his own construction company and went to high school in Dothan.

"Tommy is a local boy and he knows a lot about buildings and facilities management, and we're honored to have him become a new member of Houston County's Buildings Department," Covert said.

Chairman Brandon Shoupe said Dixon will have some big shoes to fill.

"We have all of the confidence in the world that Mr. Dixon is going to fill in those shoes nicely," Shoupe said. "One of the greatest things that I appreciate about you (Curtis) is that you treat every building like it's yours and that is what the commission needs. We appreciate you for the job that you've done, and we wish you and your family nothing but the best."

Curtis is grateful for the people he got to work with over the years.

"I'm really looking forward to this next chapter in life," Curtis said. "The county has a great maintenance team and I know Tommy is going to do a great job as the new manager. I'm still going to be living in the area so if the county ever needs anything from me, I'll still be around."

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce gave a presentation to commissioners during the meeting that highlighted how the area has grown economically within the last year.

"It's always great to come here and share some good news," Matt Parker, the Executive Director of the chamber said. "There was a lot of great teamwork between the city, county, our legislative delegation and state partners, we really had an exceptional year."

Several businesses across the Wiregrass are expanding and over 700 new jobs have been created. Looking at the total metro area, 1300 jobs were added, which was the third most out of the 12 metro areas in the state.

Per capita incomes are the fourth highest out of all metro areas and the gross domestic product (GDP) from 2012 to 2020, has grown 20.7%, which is one of the highest in the state.

Parker is very excited for the future.

"Good things are going to happen and the diversity of this market is incredible," Parker said. "I know we all got our challenges out there but with the teamwork and support, we can overcome anything out there. I see nothing but great things ahead and I'm looking forward to another great year."

Bill Durden, from the Houston Economic Development Association Foundation (HEDA) was on hand to present three different donations.

The town of Rehobeth came to the HEDA board with an idea to build a new fire tower that would be used as a training facility for EMS. Rehobeth Mayor Kimberly Trotter accepted a $92,000 donation from the organization to go toward the construction of the new tower.

The foundation then donated $60,000 to the Houston County School system to help with the construction of a new athletic facility in Cottonwood. Four other schools are also a part of the donation.

Lastly, Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe was presented with a $10,000 donation to be used on a project at Dothan High School to transform a football field into a soccer field.

In other action on Monday, the commission:

-- Reappointed Matt Parker to the Revolving Loan Fund Administration Board.

-- Awarded a bid for hot plant mix to lowest bidder meeting specs.

-- Awarded a bid for bulk cement to lowest bidder meeting specs.

-- Approved a request to donate a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe to the Houston County District Attorney's Office and declare the vehicle surplus.

-- Approved a request to sell miscellaneous office equipment from the probate office and two dump trailers from the buildings department on GovDeals.