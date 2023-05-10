A man has been charged with capital murder after the body of a pregnant teen who went missing last week was discovered in Houston County Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 10, the body of Anastasia Gilley, 19, was found in an area near Headland.

Gilley was reported missing by family members after she was last seen at her home on Wednesday, May 3. Information gathered through interviews and other investigative techniques led law enforcement to a variety of locations throughout Houston and Jackson counties.

The suspect, Marquis Devan McCloud, 33, was arrested earlier in the week in connection with Gilley's disappearance and is charged with one count of capital murder during first-degree kidnapping. Officials said McCloud has been very uncooperative throughout the entire investigation.

McCloud has an extensive criminal record that includes charges such as rape and armed robbery.

This large, multi-state investigation is ongoing between the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Houston County Sheriff's Office. More information will be released as the investigation continues to move forward.