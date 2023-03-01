A suspect in a firearm assault that took place Sunday evening in Gordon turned himself in to Elmore County Sheriff's deputies Monday and is now in the Houston County Jail.

Richard Allen Garner, 36, of Gordon is charged with assault in the first degree. He is being held on $30,000 bond.

At around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Houston County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call referencing to a firearm assault at Hucklebee's Campground at 20718 US Highway 84 near Gordon.

Houston County deputies responded and found Jesse Leon O'Bryan, 49, of Gordon suffering from a gunshot wound. Ashford Rescue transported O'Bryan to an area hospital where he underwent surgery.

Law enforcement officials believe O'Bryan was shot once with a 20-gauge shotgun; the blast went through his hand and grazed his abdomen.

Investigators say the suspect and victim aren't related and that an argument between the two led to the shooting.

On Monday, Houston County deputies executed a search warrant on Allen's residence and discovered a 20-gauge shotgun and shotgun shells. Allen was not present at the time, as he fled the scene in a silver Toyota Scion.

Later that afternoon, Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin called the Houston County Sheriff's Office and investigators went up to Elmore and took the suspect into custody.

The investigation is still ongoing.