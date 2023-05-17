A Newville man who is accused of killing a pregnant Jackson County teen is now charged with an additional count of capital murder.

Marquis Devan McCloud, 33, of Newville, was charged with capital murder during first-degree kidnapping in the death of Anastasia Gilley, 19. After officials confirmed she was pregnant, McCloud has now been charged with capital murder-two or more persons. He is being held in the Houston County Jail and both charges have no bond.

On Wednesday, May 3, Gilley was reported missing by family members after she was last seen at her home. Four days later, on Sunday, May 7, Gilley's cellphone was recovered in an area on the east side of Houston County.

After information was gathered through interviews and other investigative techniques, investigators were led to the 5000 block of Headland Avenue in Houston County. During the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 10, Gilley's body was discovered in a field on the side of the road.

Valenza believes Gilley was shot multiple times and that the murder took place on Headland Avenue.

Both the suspect and victim knew each other, and officials said at some point, the relationship between the two became aggressive.

"I don't think there was much of a relationship other than an acquittance or a semi-friendship," Valenza said.

McCloud has been very uncooperative since he was taken into custody during the early stages of the investigation. He has an extensive criminal record that includes charges such as rape, armed robbery, and making terroristic threats.

McCloud faces either life in prison or the death penalty if convicted. Valenza will recommend the death penalty to the Houston County District Attorney's Office.

"I want to pursue the death penalty; this was a horrible crime committed," Valenza said.

This large, multi-state investigation is still ongoing between the Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Houston County Sheriff's Office.