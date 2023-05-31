Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The preliminary hearing for a Newville man accused of killing a pregnant Jackson County teen has been delayed by more than a month.

According to court records, the preliminary hearing for Marquis Devan McCloud was originally scheduled for Friday, June 9. But Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis has rescheduled the hearing to Friday, July 14, at 9 a.m., since Sergeant Ricky Herring from the Houston County Sheriff's Office would be unable to appear on the initial date due to other business.

At the hearing, prosecutors will present evidence to Judge Lewis in order to determine if the case will move forward to a grand jury.

McCloud, 33, of Newville, is charged with one count of capital murder during kidnapping and one count of capital murder-two or more persons in the death of Anastasia Gilley, 19, and her four-month-old fetus.

Gilley's body was discovered in the 5000 block of Headland Avenue during the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 10, after she was reported missing from her home by family members on Wednesday, May 3.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said Gilley was shot multiple times and that the murder occurred on Headland Avenue.

McCloud was taken into custody on the same day Gilley was found and has been held in the Houston County Jail without bond since. He has a lengthy criminal record that includes charges such as rape, armed robbery, and making terroristic threats. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, McCloud is also a registered sex offender.

McCloud faces either life in prison or the death penalty if convicted. Valenza said at a press conference in early May that he will recommend the death penalty to the Houston County District Attorney's Office.