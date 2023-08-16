Just days before the unofficial holiday of National Sweet Tea Day, preparations are brewing for the City of Enterprise’s inaugural Sweet Tea Festival at the festival field beside the Enterprise Civic Center.

The festival, which will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes live music, more than 50 vendors, food, contests and, of course, plenty of sweet tea. Attendees will enjoy a sipping and shopping experience with farmers market produce, crafts, and interactive vendor demonstrations like tea parties, table settings and dining etiquette.

“This is going to be the sweetest event of the summer,” Director of Tourism and Community Relations Tammy Doerer said. “We’ve planned ‘activi-teas’ for all ages and hope you will bring the family out to enjoy all of the fun that’s brewing in Enterprise.”

Live music starts at noon with ‘Hometown Girls’ Kierra Howell and Abby Joreski. Sweet Tea Trio, the all-women harmony group from Alabama will take the stage at 1 p.m. The group, which is managed by singer-songwriter, rapper and producer Kid Rock, has a six-song EP titled ‘Sugar Rush’ and are known for bringing energy and enthusiasm to the stage.

“We are pleased as punch, no, sweet tea, to have these talented ladies preform at the Sweet Tea Festival,” Special Projects Coordinator Kay Kirkland said. “These ladies are as Southern as sweet tea, and, as their name suggests, they obviously share our affection and taste for tea.”

Competition will also be brewing at the festival in a variety of events. To enter both the Judges’ Best Home-Brewed Sweet Tea and the People’s Choice Contests, you must submit eight gallons of your best brew. One gallon will be used for the distinguished panel of judges who will sip, savor and score your tea for the Judges’ Best Awards. The other seven gallons will be served in the Tasting Tent from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while the tea lasts. Festival attendees will taste samples and vote for their favorite.

The winning teamakers in each category will be awarded $200 gift cards. Second place will be awarded $100 and third place $50. Winners will be announced at the Awards Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. at the Main Tent stage. Participants must register for the home brew tea competition by 10 a.m. Friday by calling (334) 348-2310 or emailing Kay Kirkland at kkeprise@gmail.com.

Those looking for sweet bragging rights can also participate in the Sweet Tea Drinking Contest during the intermission of the ‘Sweet Tea Trio’ concert, which is expected to be around 2:45 p.m. Contestants can register at the hospitality/information tent in two age categories: Ages 10 to 15 and Ages 16 and over.

The festival and concert are free and open to the public. Parking will be available at the Enterprise Civic Center and overflow parking will be at Johnny Henderson Family Park. The event will be outdoors on the Enterprise Civic Center grounds and some tents will be available for shade. Dining areas with tables, chairs and tents will be available at some booths.

Due to the expected high temperature and forecasted heat index, attendees are encouraged to bring water and reminded to drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. The Enterprise Civic Center auditorium will be open to the public to take a break from the heat. Indoor restrooms will also be available.

For more information on the event, check out the Visit Enterprise Facebook page.