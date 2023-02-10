ENTERPRISE — Enterprise attorney James Tarbox was sworn into office as district attorney for the 12th Judicial by his twin brother, Army Maj. Travis Tarbox, before a standing room only crowd at the courthouse here Friday afternoon.

Tarbox will serve the remainder of the term vacated upon the retirement of Tom Anderson, who was appointed to supernumerary status by the governor earlier this month.

Tarbox was appointed to the post Jan. 20 by Gov. Kay Ivey. Tarbox expressed appreciation to Ivey for her confidence in his ability to serve the people of Coffee and Pike counties and said Friday that he will strive to earn the confidence and trust of the people of the judicial circuit as he serves them in this new capacity.

“I wanted to have this ceremony and one like it in Pike County on Monday to thank the people who made this opportunity possible for me,” he said. “No one gets a position like this alone.

“Our circuit is served by 26 full and part time people who are truly public servants,” Tarbox said. “To our law enforcement partners, I hope you have always found me to be honest, hardworking and respectful of the badge.

“I am happy to say that I am now fighting with the good guys and I’m on the right team,” Tarbox said. “I want to say that I’ve always got your backs and always will.

“I will work hard, I will be transparent, and I will seek to secure justice in every case,” he added.

Tarbox joined the firm Marsh & Cotter, LLP in Enterprise upon his graduation from law school in 2013 and is currently a partner in the firm. He also represented multiple local boards of education - Coffee County, Dale County, and the city of Daleville - and actively assists his law firm in representing several other governmental entities.

Tarbox and his wife, Mallorie, are expecting their first child in June, he said. They are members of Enterprise First United Methodist Church where he serves as a member of the finance committee.

Tarbox is a member of the Enterprise Rotary Club where he has served as club president, and he is a member of the board of directors of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. He is also a volunteer with a local Boy Scout Troop at First Baptist Church of Enterprise and serves on the local council’s board of directors in Dothan.

Tarbox was recently appointed to serve as a member of the Enterprise Health Care Authority Board of Directors. He is a past president of the Coffee County Bar Association serving from 2018 until 2022 and is a board member of the Alabama Association of School Board Attorneys.

The son of George and Debbie Tarbox, he was born and raised in Hoover. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Alabama graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He then attended the University Of Alabama School Of Law where he was a leader in the student body, serving as the Student Bar Association vice president and graduated in 2013.