An Enterprise High School senior recently returned from the 2023 World Martial Arts Games in Daytona, Florida, with four Gold, three Silver and two Bronze medals.

Jace Himes, 17, a Black Belt who trains at Conley’s Keichu-Do in Enterprise, competed as a member of Team USA.

Himes has competed with Team USA since being recruited to the national team in 2017. “In July 2017, Jace was competing onstage at the U.S. Open in Orlando., Florida, one of the toughest competitions east of the Mississippi,” said Himes’ father Brett. “He was going for grand champion and the coach in Georgia, Drew Derrick Bisbee, who is now the head of all Team USA noticed him.”

The senior Himes said that his son literally had one practice with Team USA before going to compete in September. “At that time there were 144 Team USA members, now there are around 300 team members,” he said.

The son of Brett and Sherry Himes has been doing martial arts since he was five years old. “When I was five years old, I saw the Jaden Smith ‘Karate Kid’ movie and knew I wanted to start taking karate,” Himes said. “My dad took me to Conley‘s Keichu Do Academy downtown. When I got there, in the window sat a five and one half foot tall trophy.

“I told my mom I wanted to earn that,” he said, adding that his first impression of Conley was that he was “a little loud and tough—but that’s what molds his students to be the best they can be.”

Himes said that about a year later, he won the big trophy that had initially inspired him. “I didn’t stop there though, throughout my martial arts career I have won several tournament Grand Champions, a National Championship, joined Team USA and have won several medals internationally,” he said. “But none of this would have happened without a key person, my instructor, Grand Master Conley. He is a tough and strict teacher who pushes you to be the best in every aspect, and expects perfection in every detail.

A former Army Drill Sergeant, Conley is intense, Himes said. “It teaches you respect, discipline, and how to handle adversity. Mr. Conley isn’t just preparing you to win in karate, but in life.

“With this intensity, he teaches you respect, discipline, and how to handle adversity. All of these qualities have molded me to become successful and to perform well under pressure. Without Mr. Conley I don’t know where I would be or what things I would have accomplished.”

Himes earned his Black Belt on May 21, 2016. In 2017 Himes competed in the World Games in Orlando, winning two Gold, five Silver and two Bronze medals after competing in 10 events.

In 2019 Himes competed in the World Games in London, England, with Team USA, winning five Gold, one Silver and one Bronze medal, competing in seven events.

In July of this year, Himes traveled to Daytona to compete in the 2023 World Martial Arts Games and returned with four Gold, three Silver and two Bronze medals. Overall he has 11 Gold, nine Silver, and five Bronze.

Himes said he appreciates his sponsors Ray Milligan, Billy Haskins, Bryars Warren Pharmacy, Brent Purvis, Southern Automotive, Bobby Michael, Carl Woods, Winona Nelson, Candy Cane Kids Day Care, Cutts Restaurant, Ron Farrington, Martha Vick, John Korzelius, Jody Moore, Michael Walden, Michelle Morris, Enterprise Health and Rehab, Enterprise Wholesale, Wiggins Kustomz Collision Center, San Marcos in Enterprise, Valerie Sherriffe, Pete Arny, Estates Store, Carwin Sterling, Conley‘s Keichu Do.

“I am humbled and honored to have their support,” he said. He is the only local person to be on Team USA.

“Winning is something I enjoy doing, but it’s not my top priority, Himes said. “I’m there to compete and let the judges see what I do so I know where I can improve and I work on getting better at understanding my opponent.”