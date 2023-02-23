TROY – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of an unidentified 18-year-old, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.
The youth was fatally injured when the 2008 Nissan Altima the teen was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned, she said. "The youth was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene."
The crash occurred on Pike County 3304, approximately two miles south of Troy.
No additional information is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.