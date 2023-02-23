TROY – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday has claimed the life of an unidentified 18-year-old, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Kendra McKinney.

The youth was fatally injured when the 2008 Nissan Altima the teen was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned, she said. "The youth was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene."