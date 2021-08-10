Tell the Wiregrass your Sept. 11, 2001 moments

It’s hard to believe that 20 years have passed since the biggest and most overwhelming terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil: the crashing of jetliners into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.

Thousands of people died. Thousands of heroes emerged. Millions of lives were affected irreparably.

It’s one of those ‘I remember exactly where I was that day.’ Everyone has a story, and we want to hear them.

The Dothan Eagle on Sept. 11 will publish a special section remembering the day the towers fell. That section will include impressions from those who lived through the day.

We’re asking that you jot down a few thoughts (250 words or less) about what you remember or how that horrific day impacted your life. Or if you know someone in the Wiregrass who might have a 9-11 story to tell, let us know.

The best anecdotes will be shared across the nation in a special section published by our parent company, Lee Enterprises, for all its newspapers. And, we plan to publish even more of your words in the Eagle’s print edition and online at dothaneagle.com.

Please send your comments to tconnor@dothaneagle.com (with subject line, 9-11 Moments) or by mail to 9-11 Moments, 227 N. Oates St, Dothan, AL 36303. The deadline to contribute will be Tuesday, Aug. 17.