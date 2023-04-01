Temple Emanu-El has announced Rabbi Jonathan Lee Jackson will join the Reform Jewish congregation as its newest rabbi next month.

“We are delighted that Rabbi Jackson has agreed to become our spiritual leader,” Temple President Dr. Stefan Zweig said in a press release. “He brings to us an outstanding academic background, and a special ability to invigorate membership, to provide congregants with a unique spiritual journey, and to develop interfaith relationships and community activities.”

Jackson is coming to Dothan after serving as a rabbi at Temple Beth Israel - Shaare Zedek in Lima, Ohio. He is expected to begin his duties on May 1.

Born and raised in Boston, Massachusetts, Jackson earned his bachelor's degree in religion from Hendrix College in Arkansas and a master's in theological studies from Harvard. He has also served as a lecturer in cultural anthropology and religious studies at a variety of different universities across the country.

In 2021, after earning a master of Hebrew letters from Hebrew Union College in Israel and Ohio, Jackson was ordained as a reform rabbi.

He is excited to get to Dothan.

“The opportunity to serve such an important and historical synagogue as Emanu-El is quite an honor,” Rabbi Jackson said. “This is an exciting time to be a rabbi in Dothan. The Wiregrass region is experiencing dynamic growth, and I am confident that the Dothan Jewish community will be growing along with it. I look forward to cultivating our growth and deep engagement with the broader interfaith community.”