 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members
0 comments

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic education 2.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Hannah Hughes of Ariton at Troy University

James Bryan of Dothan at Troy University

Hannah Lee of Dothan at Troy University

Emily Burch of Enterprise at Troy University

Zachary Ellis of Enterprise at Troy University

Ashley Jones of Enterprise at Troy University

Lauren Mynatt of Enterprise at Troy University

Angela Peters of Enterprise at Troy University

Susanne Hudspeth of Eufaula at Troy University

Ora Nelson of Florala at Troy University

Keith Bonner Jr. of Fort Rucker at Troy University

Shannon Wallace of Headland at Troy University

Summer Stephens of Luverne at Troy University

Jordan Strickland of Newville at Troy University

Alyssa Allen of Ozark at Troy University

Madison Phipps of Ozark at Troy University

Tiffinee Taylor of Ozark at Troy University

Jessica Ward of Slocomb at Troy University

Sule Akbas of Troy at Troy University

Dakota Hicks of Troy at Arkansas State University

Ashlie Hipps of Troy at Troy University

Robert Lee III of Troy at Troy University

Jan Murray of Troy at Troy University

Hailey Sasser of Troy at Troy University

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in North Carolina after deputy kills man

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert