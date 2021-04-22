The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Hannah Hughes of Ariton at Troy University
James Bryan of Dothan at Troy University
Hannah Lee of Dothan at Troy University
Emily Burch of Enterprise at Troy University
Zachary Ellis of Enterprise at Troy University
Ashley Jones of Enterprise at Troy University
Lauren Mynatt of Enterprise at Troy University
Angela Peters of Enterprise at Troy University
Susanne Hudspeth of Eufaula at Troy University
Ora Nelson of Florala at Troy University
Keith Bonner Jr. of Fort Rucker at Troy University
Shannon Wallace of Headland at Troy University
Summer Stephens of Luverne at Troy University
Jordan Strickland of Newville at Troy University
Alyssa Allen of Ozark at Troy University
Madison Phipps of Ozark at Troy University
Tiffinee Taylor of Ozark at Troy University
Jessica Ward of Slocomb at Troy University
Sule Akbas of Troy at Troy University
Dakota Hicks of Troy at Arkansas State University
Ashlie Hipps of Troy at Troy University
Robert Lee III of Troy at Troy University
Jan Murray of Troy at Troy University
Hailey Sasser of Troy at Troy University
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.