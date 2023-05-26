Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Organizers of the National Peanut Festival have revealed the theme and dates for this year's event.

According to National Peanut Festival president Frances Cook, "Peanuts Galore and So Much More!" will be the theme for the 2023 festival. The theme pays homage to farmers in the Wiregrass and the crop that helps drive the local economy.

This year's festival kicks off Friday, Nov. 3, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 12. Cook also announced that the fairgrounds will be open until 11 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, and reopen on Friday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. due to Veterans Day.

The Little Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14, and the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant will be Friday, Oct. 20, and conclude on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Reithoffer Shows will bring rides and attractions to the event, including their new Ice Jet Spectacular Ride and the New York, New York! Funhouse. An opening night parade featuring local bands has been added to the schedule of events and the Petting Zoo will make a long-awaited return to the festival.

Additional security measures have also been introduced as festivalgoers will have to walk through metal detectors and undergo a bag check before entering the fairgrounds.

Tickets and mega passes go on sale Sept. 1 and will be available to purchase online and at Eagle Eye Outfitters. The concert lineup is also expected to be announced on the same day.

For eleven days, mega passes will only cost $25 before eventually increasing to $30 on Sept. 11. A mega pass is good for any day during the festival and covers one admission and one ride armband.

For more information about this year's National Peanut Festival, visit www.nationalpeanutfestival.com.