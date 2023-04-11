Dothan Police have made a third arrest in a bar shooting that killed a 51-year-old man.

Dekeivon O'Keith Lawton, 22, of Dothan, is charged with one count of murder. His bond was set at $1.5 million bond.

On Monday, Lawton, who was wanted for the murder of Roger Felder, 51, of Geneva, arrived at his bondsman's office to make a payment on an unrelated charge.

According to Dothan Police, the bondsman was aware Lawton was sought after in the March 30 murder that occurred outside of Pearl Lounge and Grill. As Lawton arrived at the office, the bondsman attempted to take Lawton into custody and a fight ensued. At the conclusion of the fight, Lawton was apprehended and turned over to Dothan Police.

Lawton is the third person arrested in Felder's murder. Raheem Anthony Powe, 29, of Abbeville, and Nakia Kentae Thompson, 27, of Dothan, were arrested on the day of the murder.