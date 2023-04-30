OZARK — A day full of fun, food and facts about the multitude of resources available in the Wiregrass held at the Ozark Civic Center Saturday was a success and organizers say plans are already underway for next year’s event.

“We never know when we will need assistance — until we need that assistance,” said Laura Bruce, mental health coordinator for the Ozark City Schools, as she surveyed the crowds visiting the nearly 30 vendors and service provider tables filling the Ozark Civic Center Saturday.

Ozark City Schools, Beacon of Hope, Dale County Department of Human Resources, the Ozark Police Department, All God’s Children program, Spectracare, Legal Services of Alabama, Veterans Affairs Suicide Prevention, Arch Counseling, the Dothan Civitan Club, Vivian B. Adams School, and Wiregrass 211 were some of the service providers at the event. Miss Ozark Tenley White and Little Miss Ozark Bentleigh-Layne Bynum did face painting for donations to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Ozark and collected baskets full of stuffed animals to be donated to the Dale Medical Center Surgery Center to be given to children having surgery.

Saturday’s event is the third such event highlighting the multitude of resources available in the Wiregrass she has organized. “This is an opportunity for people in the Wiregrass to become more aware of the resources available here when it comes to mental health,” she said.

The first and second Aware Fair on the Square were held at the outdoor amphitheater on the courthouse square in Ozark in recognition of Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day in May, hence the name, Bruce said.

The volatile spring weather was a large factor in the decision to move the event that draws hundreds from throughout the area to the Ozark Civic Center, located at 320 E. College St. near the courthouse square, Bruce said. “Hence, the new name.”

Aware Fair Near the Square featured free kiddie rides and games as well as a variety of Wiregrass agencies and organization with resources to assist. “Often people are not aware of all we have in the area,” Bruce said. “Once I started hearing the needs of some of our students and their families and started pointing them to agencies that I had assumed they knew about, I said to myself, ‘We need to have an Aware Fair on the Square.’ That is how the fair came to be three years ago.”

Bruce coordinates with resources from across the Wiregrass to be showcased and provide information. “The goal is to spread mental health awareness and educate families about the help that is available right here,” she said. “I appreciate the support of Ozark City Schools’ Superintendent Reeivice Girtman for supporting my vision of hosting this fair, the City of Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship and the 33rd Circuit District Attorney Kirke Adams for their support in making this day possible.

“Not only does the fair provide information about services available, it also provides free entertainment and free rides for kids of all ages thanks to the Wiregrass Foundation,” Bruce said, adding that she strives to secure grant funds to help make the fair family-friendly. “It means a lot to me for families to have a good time while having the opportunity to get great information,” she said.

Entertainment featured on stage Saturday began with individual performances from Dothan-based Spark Theater Program actors and vocalists.

Heaven’s Island, a steel drum band formed by Dan Farrell in 2005 as an offshoot of the music ministry of Saint Columba Catholic Church in Dothan, took the stage next. The group is comprised of volunteers who are learning how to play the steel drum, or pan as it is known. The steel drum got its start in Trinidad and was invented during World War II by using discarded Naval oil drums, according to Farrell. The drums are al created from 55 gallon drums and the different sizes create different pitched tones to create the band.

Gray McKay and Latin Motion rounded out the entertainment on stage. Currently a pop rock singer, McKay writes and performs the tracks for her songs. The seven-member Latin Motion group was created by Amelia and Pedro Gonzalez in 2019.

“I think it is important for the community to know what’s at their disposal if ever in need,” said Bruce. “And today you could have a great time doing so.”