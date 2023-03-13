OZARK-A four-year old outreach ministry at First Ozark United Methodist Church that provides an evening gown boutique experience for area young women is ready for this year’s prom season in its new location on the third floor of the church on Broad Street here.

“This Blessed Dress” boutique, under the direction of First Ozark UMC volunteers Melissa Perault and Pamela Claire Fenn, provides evening wear and accessories free of charge to anyone who can benefit. All it takes is a phone call to the First Ozark UMC Family Life Center at (334) 774-0990 to set up an appointment. So far this year, 30 young women have found the gown of their choice at the “This Blessed Dress” boutique.

All the gowns, shoes and jewelry in the boutique have been donated, said Perault. “We appreciate all donations, but we badly need formal shoes and more formal-wear jewelry.”

“And plus-sized gowns,” said Fenn. “We are in desperate need of plus-sized gowns. Some of y’all know how frustrating it can be to find formalwear in extended sizes. Our goal is to create a safe, fun, inclusive experience for every young lady who walks through our doors.”

Church member Carol Stuart Adams is “our volunteer seamstress,” said Perault. “If we have a dress that needs altering, I just text her and she is always so generous with her time to come here and help.”

“At First Ozark, a large part of our mission is to serve our neighbors,” said the church’s Missions/ Outreach Chairman Susan Judah. “We strive to reach our community on many levels through volunteer service, donations and prayer.

“This. Is. Our. Church,” said Judah with arms outstretched to showcase the racks filled with a rainbow-colored array of gowns. “The heart of this mission is about so much more than a dress. It’s not only a valuable resource for the community but it encompasses the personality of our church as a whole as we strive to make this is a place where people can learn about the Lord but also to see the joy that it gives someone to be able to give.”

Perault agreed. “The focus may initially be a dress, but our mission is for each young woman to know that they are loved, that God loves them, that they are beautiful, and that they are worthy.”

Perault, Judah, and Fenn all said they realize that different life experiences can make it difficult for a family to afford the extras, which is why the ministry includes not only students but any young women in the community who can benefit from the gift of a formal gown. “When they come around that corner, just that look on their faces when they walk into this room makes it all worthwhile,” Perault said.

The “This Blessed Dress,” ministry was started in 2019. “My father passed away when I was 16 so I know the financial strain extra expenses like prom can put on a family,” Perault said. “I got the idea from an article I read about another church that began this same ministry and thought it would be a perfect fit for First Ozark.”

The former Hagler Heating and Cooling Building that the church purchased to be restructured as the Kingsley Christian Learning Center was the first home of the gowns. When construction began on the learning center, the gowns were relocated to the third floor of the church. “Pamela Claire really wanted to create a boutique experience here so that’s what we worked towards,” Perault said. Rowan Delaney, with the American Heritage Girls, and her mother, Elizabeth Lechliter Delaney, stepped up to help move and organize the boutique as a service project. “I can’t thank them enough,” said Perault.

Logan’s Cleaners donated a garment wrap machine. “We wrap every dress that goes out the door like it’s done in a boutique or department store,” Perault said. “And ever dress has a tag attached letting the new owner know that the dress has been prayed over.

“We pray for every girl that is going to wear the dress,” Perault said. “What I pray for is that the love of God will be planted in their hearts and that this will be a seed planted for them if they don’t already have a relationship with Christ.”

“Everything we do is prayed over,” said Judah. “This is really the personality of our church: wanting to give and serve.”