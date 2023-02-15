Thousands of students from across the Southeast are expected to pack the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds Wednesday and Thursday for Southeast AlabamaWorks' eighth annual Worlds of Work (WoW) event.

"It's taken a lot of work, sweat, and tears in order to put all of this together," Ann Marie Carr, executive director of Southeast AlabamaWorks, said Wednesday. "We've had a great day so far and I think the vendors have done a great job engaging the students, so they'll have a better understanding of what kinds of opportunities are out there once they leave."

This career expo is aimed at high school students and encourages them to consider career options in the Wiregrass.

Around 2,000 students from a variety of different schools across Alabama and Georgia are expected to attend the two-day event. Previously, the organization held one WoW event but because of increased interest, organizers decided it would be better to hold two.

"We used to have all of the students from the 10 counties that we serve come to one event and that included additional counties from Georgia and Florida," Carr said. "What we learned is since there were so many kids here over a two-day period, it was hard for them to interact with the different vendors that were here."

Over 80 vendors ranging from healthcare to aviation are scattered throughout the fairgrounds. The City of Dothan has several of its divisions at the event and all military branches have a presence as well.

Many vendors even have unique interactive displays in order to engage students.

WTVY has a mock newsroom setup in which students are allowed to sit at a desk and read off the teleprompter as if they were doing an actual newscast. Wallace Community College's Welding Technology program has a virtual reality training simulator set up and Dothan Tech has two car engines on display.

Carr hopes that when students board the buses to go back home on Thursday, they realize that the opportunities in the Wiregrass area are endless.

"We have so much talent in our schools today and we don't want them to leave," Carr said. "We want them to stay because they are the ones who are going to be the leaders in 20 or 30 years from now. We want them to see that there are so many different types of jobs and different types of industries that pretty much the sky is the limit."

Carr is grateful for all of the schools that are attending this year and said that all of the work that goes into planning the event is worth it when she sees the kids engaging with vendors and having fun.

"When you get to see the kids interacting with the different organizations that are here, it makes everything worthwhile," Carr said. "We have a ton of sponsors invested in this and that allows us to make the best possible environment for the kids that come through those doors."

On Thursday, 175 community guests will have a chance to tour the event and be involved in a leadership lunch in which awards for the Most Interactive World Operators will be given out. A representative from Tallahassee, Florida, will also be present in hopes of bringing a similar event to their community.