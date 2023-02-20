Three area radio stations will host the annual Music and Miracles Radiothon this Thursday, Feb. 23, and Friday, Feb. 24, to help the state’s only freestanding pediatric hospital, Children’s of Alabama.

Your Country 95.9, 96.9 The Legend and the All The Hits 106.7 are participating in the two-day event that runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. All funds raised during the event will go directly to the facility, which is a Children’s Miracle Network hospital.

Listeners will get the opportunity to learn about the services that are offered and hear stories from patients who have overcome illness and injuries through the care they received at Children’s.

“We are incredibly grateful for Digio Strategies, their stations and all of their staff for their ongoing support and dedication to the Radiothon,” said Carmen Maddox, regional manager of Community Development at Children’s of Alabama. “Our community’s love for their on-air talent is evident in the number of donors that give each year.

“Everyone at the radio stations and their listeners plays a vital role in the level of care we can provide our patients and their families. Together, through philanthropy, we are able to strive for our goal of creating ‘Brighter Futures’ for all of our kids.”

Donations can be made at donate.mygiftforkids.org or by texting ‘Wiregrass’ to 51555. More information about Children’s Miracle Network can be found at childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org.