Three people were arrested late last week after a shower of bullets struck several mobile homes in Houston County.

Dianna Bryan and Todd Eric Martin are charged with one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling and one count of second-degree assault. Lezair Hammock is charged with two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Bond was set at $20,000 for both Brian and Hammock. Martin is being held in the Houston County Jail on a fugitive hold after investigators discovered he was wanted on a domestic violence strangulation charge in Sumter County, Florida.

On Friday, June 23, at around 7:50 p.m., Houston County deputies, responded to the 7200 block of U.S. Highway 84 in Cowarts for a possible firearm assault.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officials discovered a female victim who had been hit in the face by a small caliber bullet. The victim was transported by air to a hospital in Birmingham to undergo surgery.

As the investigation got underway, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said two of the suspects, Bryan and Martin, were outside shooting at targets when one of the bullets ricocheted into a nearby mobile home, striking the woman.

In response to the victim getting hit, her husband, later identified as Hammock, stepped outside and fired shots back at Bryan and Martin. However, several bullets ended up striking two other nearby mobile homes.

Following the shooting, Martin fled law enforcement by running into the woods, and was apprehended a few hours later. Bryan was taken into custody without incident, and Hammock was later arrested after he drove the victim to Southeast Health for medical treatment.

Although the target shooters didn't intend to harm, Valenza believes a little common sense would've prevented this situation.

"To me, it's reckless," Valenza said. "They were outside shooting around people who were inside their mobile homes."