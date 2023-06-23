Three Florida residents were arrested Thursday after they attempted to use counterfeit money at several stores before leading law enforcement on high-speed chase, according to police.

Shelby Eugene Pole, 19, Iyanna Lashawn Pole, 20, and Tramel Michael Newson, 23, all of Tampa, Florida, are charged with 10 counts of unauthorized possession of a forged instrument.

On Thursday, June 22, at around 11:15 a.m., Dothan Police officers made their way to the Dollar General on Westgate Parkway in reference to individuals using counterfeit money.

When officers arrived, the suspects had fled in a white Tesla. As police began investigating, they learned the suspects had attempted to use counterfeit currency at several other Dollar General stores in the Wiregrass region. A worker also told officers the suspects were at another store in Midland City.

According to Dothan Police, an officer arrived at the Midland City location as the suspects were leaving. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the Tesla ended up fleeing, leading to a vehicle pursuit on Highway 231 North.

During the chase, the suspects threw the counterfeit money out of the windows, and the officer eventually ended the pursuit as it reached a level determined to be unsafe.

A few minutes later, the Dothan Communication Center received notification that Ozark Police had the vehicle stopped and the suspects in custody. The vehicle also attempted to flee Ozark officers.

Ozark Police was already looking for the same Tesla after receiving information that the suspects committed the same crimes in Henry County.

The investigation is still ongoing, and officials believe it will be lengthy. Additional charges are pending.